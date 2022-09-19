Fiona sweeps the Miches tourist pier, inaugurated 2 years ago

Product of the effects produced by Hurricane Fiona, the tourist dock of Miches, in the province of El Seibo collapsed on Monday morning.

This was announced through a tweet by the legal consultant of the Executive Power, Antoliano Peralta, who is a native of El Seibo, and in videos that circulate on social networks, where the heavy rains and the powerful waves in Miches during the passage of the tropical phenomenon.

“So far I have no news of human loss in Miches, but the tourist pier collapsed”, the lawyer wrote.

The pier that was razed turned two years old 15 days ago since it was inaugurated by President Luis Abinader, on September 4, 2020, which at that time was considered an achievement and an ecotourism attraction in the eastern region of the country.

The work cost more than 52 million pesos and it worked for the loading and unloading of boats and catamarans.