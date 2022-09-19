News

Fiona sweeps the Miches tourist pier, inaugurated 2 years ago

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 31 2 minutes read

Product of the effects produced by Hurricane Fiona, the tourist dock of Miches, in the province of El Seibo collapsed on Monday morning.

This was announced through a tweet by the legal consultant of the Executive Power, Antoliano Peralta, who is a native of El Seibo, and in videos that circulate on social networks, where the heavy rains and the powerful waves in Miches during the passage of the tropical phenomenon.

“So far I have no news of human loss in Miches, but the tourist pier collapsed”, the lawyer wrote.

The pier that was razed turned two years old 15 days ago since it was inaugurated by President Luis Abinader, on September 4, 2020, which at that time was considered an achievement and an ecotourism attraction in the eastern region of the country.

The work cost more than 52 million pesos and it worked for the loading and unloading of boats and catamarans.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 31 2 minutes read

Related Articles

How many earthquakes have been recorded in Mexico on September 19?

11 mins ago

More than a million Puerto Ricans are still without power as Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in the Dominican Republic

23 mins ago

The video of the spider that landed on the coffin of Elizabeth II and went viral on the networks

34 mins ago

What do we know about Gustavo Petro’s health? The president canceled several public events before his visit to New York

56 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button