Fiorentina 4-3 AC Milan: Pioli’s defense collapses and Vlahovic does not forgive: Rossoneri’s first defeat – Corriere.it

from Alessandro Bocci, sent to Florence

Vlahovic scores a brace but the mistakes of Pioli’s defense are decisive. Double also for Ibra, but not enough to perfect the comeback

Milan falls for the first time in the league just when he was hoping to go in leak

. A noisy defeat, topped off by four goals from the wild Fiorentina. Vincenzo Italiano becomes to all intents and purposes the nightmare of Stefano Pioli, who had given him one last year equally hard lesson with the Spezia. The Viola are ruthless in the first half and unleashed in the second half. A sumptuous Ibrahimovic is not enough for the Devil, who scores a brace and provokes Venuti’s own goal at the last breath. But in front of him there is the Ibra of the future, the irresistible Vlahovic, also the author of two goals, the first against Milan of his life, 10 in the league, 12 in the season and at the ninetieth this time nobody has thought of booing him because he does not renew his contract. Fiorentina, burned by the defeat against Juve in the recovery before the break, takes a sweet revenge and for a fifth night together with Lazio and Juve itself. The Viola, with a 3-0 lead, are good at getting back into the game after the vigorous reaction from the leaders, which reopens the game in five minutes. A sign of maturity.

Milan, on the other hand, was wasteful in the first half and disappointing in the second half. Pioli’s choices are not convincing, especially the use of Gabbia. Without Fiorentina’s defensive errors, the Devil would probably not return to the game. A heavy defeat, right in the stadium most dear to Pioli.

The surprise choices of the coaches are decisive on the first goal: Gabbia, preferred to Romagnoli, thinks of protecting the ball instead of sweeping it away after the wrong exit of the former Tatarusanu, favoring the winning shot of Duncan, owner for Castrovilli in Fiorentina who closes the first half with Saponara’s perfect right at the corner of the posts. In between there is only the Milan, who plays aggressively to surprise the very high defense of Italiano: Kalulu and Theo Hernandez are added wings, Kessie lowers himself between the two defenders, becoming the low playmaker. The Devil attacks and Fiorentina staggers at times: Terracciano decisive three times on Tonali and twice on Leao. Ibra, who gets caught offside too often and scores offside even after 4 minutes, devours the 1-1 header before Saponara’s doubling.

After an hour Pioli feels the shock with three changes: Giroud alongside Ibra, the double striker inside the 4-4-2 with Messias wide on the right and Florenzi full back. Vlahovic’s goal, which surprises Gabbia, seems to close the game. Milan for not giving up. Ibra does not give up. But the humid night of the purple Franks, in the sign of Vlahovic, which dispels fear and makes Inzaghi and Spalletti happy. Milan does not run away. Inter and Napoli can take advantage of it.