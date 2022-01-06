Fiorentina, a gunslinger for the attack: Piątek is very close

Arrived in Italy almost as a semi-unknown, he took off this label with goals (13 in 19 games) with the Genoa shirt. The impact with the world Milan seemed to be able to consecrate him to even higher levels; but the fall was sudden and disastrous, so much so that it removed him from A league.

That same Serie A, which, after almost two years, is ready to welcome him back with open arms. Not where it all began, though. Krzysztof Piątek is one step away from returning to Italy. There is waiting for him Fiorentina by Vincenzo Italiano.

Fiorentina has burned the competition from Genoa

Currently under theHertha Berlin, the striker born in 1995 was tempted right away by a possible return to the Italian top league. The call of the country that discovered it and, in a certain sense, consecrated it, is too strong. The call of the Genoa, who would reintroduce it to try to assault salvation with the his dear “old gunslinger”.

However, the possibility of wearing the rossoblù jersey again has faded in the face of a decidedly more tempting opportunity: the one offered by Fiorentina, back in the top areas of the standings, in full battle for a European placement. Usually, the heart is not controlled. Here, this speech does not apply to Piątek.

The negotiation is in the final stages

Piątek’s transfer to Fiorentina is now a done deal. The negotiation was defined on the basis of the free loan with redemption right set at 15 million euros.

For the conclusion of the deal, only the exchange of documents and the subsequent medical examinations are awaited, which will be carried out tomorrow. Only after all these proceedings, Piątek will be able to go back to shooting goals in our Serie A.