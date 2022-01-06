Sports

Fiorentina, a gunslinger for the attack: Piątek is very close

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

Arrived in Italy almost as a semi-unknown, he took off this label with goals (13 in 19 games) with the Genoa shirt. The impact with the world Milan seemed to be able to consecrate him to even higher levels; but the fall was sudden and disastrous, so much so that it removed him from A league.

piatek_getty.jpg

That same Serie A, which, after almost two years, is ready to welcome him back with open arms. Not where it all began, though. Krzysztof Piątek is one step away from returning to Italy. There is waiting for him Fiorentina by Vincenzo Italiano.

Fiorentina has burned the competition from Genoa

Currently under theHertha Berlin, the striker born in 1995 was tempted right away by a possible return to the Italian top league. The call of the country that discovered it and, in a certain sense, consecrated it, is too strong. The call of the Genoa, who would reintroduce it to try to assault salvation with the his dear “old gunslinger”.

piatek_genoa.jpg

However, the possibility of wearing the rossoblù jersey again has faded in the face of a decidedly more tempting opportunity: the one offered by Fiorentina, back in the top areas of the standings, in full battle for a European placement. Usually, the heart is not controlled. Here, this speech does not apply to Piątek.

The negotiation is in the final stages

Piątek’s transfer to Fiorentina is now a done deal. The negotiation was defined on the basis of the free loan with redemption right set at 15 million euros.

piatek_hertha_screen.jpg

For the conclusion of the deal, only the exchange of documents and the subsequent medical examinations are awaited, which will be carried out tomorrow. Only after all these proceedings, Piątek will be able to go back to shooting goals in our Serie A.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Verstappen-Hamilton case: Chandhok’s analysis – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

December 6, 2021

Covid, the direct | The novelties of the decree: the vaccination obligation for state officials does not pass. Record of cases in the UK, France towards Super Green pass

2 weeks ago

Maldini’s word is not enough

July 16, 2021

Pioli’s Milan like Conte’s Inter: 22 full matches for the Scudetto. He can do it, but on two conditions | First page

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button