Fiorentina, after the choirs of Bergamo Commisso calls Terracciano: ‘I’m proud to be a southerner like you “| Serie A

Despite the last minute victory againstAtalantaand the consequent passage to the semifinals of Italian Cupthe party evening of the Fiorentina was spotted by the unpleasant discriminatory chants sung several times during the public match in Bergamo at the address of number 1 viola Pietro Terracciano: the fault would be attributable to its origins in Campania.

PREVIOUS – The Nerazzurri public when they see the purple shirt is not new to such behavior, already in the Serie A September were the protagonists of a similar episode against Dusan Vlahovic but everything ended in a stalemate, and this time if the same choirs were also recorded by the referee director, the Bergamo club would face at least a certain fine: already last January, following some insults aimed at Dzeko during the match againstInterthe sports judge sanctioned the company with 10,000 euros fine.







THE MESSAGE – This time, however, to intervene in defense of the purple goalkeeper is Rocco Commisso who promptly wanted to express all his solidarity with the player. Today the president, after congratulating Vincenzo Italiano already yesterday evening, he called Terracciano personally expressing all his pride in being a southerner like him. Although on the other side of the ocean, Commisso never fails to show his closeness and his warmth to the team, waiting for his return to the city.

