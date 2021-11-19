Fiorentina, another defender goes out

The words of the viola coach Vincenzo Italiano, who has updated the emergency situation for his Fiorentina in view of Milan.

If the Milan confidently approaches Saturday’s match in the league against Fiorentina, the same does not seem to be true for the Tuscan team, in full emergency.

In particular in defense, the viola team will suffer from very important absences. Two central holders like Nikola Milenkovic And Lucas Martinez Fourth are stopped due to disqualification, after the penalties suffered in the last match against Juventus.

To these defections was also added the official flat rate of Matija Nastasic. The Serbian central was injured this week and will therefore miss the match with Milan due to a muscle injury.

The technician Vincenzo Italiano today updated the situation of the infirmary and absences at Fiorentina, just two days before the long-awaited match with Milan at the ‘Franchi’ stadium.

Asked by the official channels of his club, Italian also revealed another last-minute package: “We have a big problem for Saturday, two central are suspended and one injured. We also thought about bringing the young man Lucchesi from the Primavera, but he got hurt too, he’s like one curse for our defenders “.

Therefore not even a piece promoted by the juniors will be able to lend a hand to Italian and his defense against Ibrahimovic and companions. The solutions remain few: together with the only central office Igor he could adapt either a full-back (Venuti) or a midfielder (Amrabat) to make up for the sensational absences of the day after tomorrow.