Fiorentina-Arsenal agreement for Vlahovic, but there is distance between the English club and the player
SKY – FIORENTINA-ARSENAL AGREEMENT FOR VLAHOVIC, BUT THERE IS DISTANCE BETWEEN THE ENGLISH CLUB AND THE PLAYER
Gianluca Di Marzio gives important updates on Dusan Vlahovic’s situation: “Fiorentina met Arsenal to talk about Dusan Vlahovic. Barone and Pradè were in London in recent days to understand their intentions …
HELLAS VERONA-JUVENTUS 2-1: MCKENNIE TURNS ON THE LIGHT IN THE JUVENTUS HOUSE, BUT THAT IS NOT ENOUGH
Szczesny 6: is practically idle for the full 90 minutes. On Simenoe’s first goal he makes a great intervention on Barak, while on the second goal he can do nothing. Despite this, when Hellas put balls in the area they are always ready. Do not…
LIVE TJ – TRAINING ENDED. RAMSEY IN THE GROUP. WITHDRAWAL RESUMED. TOMORROW AT 11:30 AM WILL SPEAK
14:35 – TRAINING ENDED – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of today’s session: “Two days before the match at the Allianz Stadium against Fiorentina, the work on the field of Mister Allegri’s team continues. …
var banner = {"336x90":[{"idbanner":"31","width":336,"height":90,"crop":"1","async":"0","uri":"http://www.vecchiasignora.com","embed":"","img1":"6a21a70d33910aa97c98713dd8341a7d.jpg","partenza":1340316000,"scadenza":-62169986996,"pagine":""}],"160x300":[{"idbanner":"74","width":160,"height":300,"crop":"1","async":"0","uri":"https://www.tipico.it/?affiliateId=306619&bannerId=7","embed":"","img1":"e16145ecc9695666f63ae4d125ae1dbf.gif","partenza":-62169986996,"scadenza":1380492000,"pagine":""}],"160x300_2":[{"idbanner":"77","width":160,"height":300,"crop":"1","async":"0","uri":"http://www.miralaghi.it/","embed":"","img1":"0440fde8a8d711eef0f1a61771f2d3fd.jpg","partenza":1393110000,"scadenza":1394406000,"pagine":""}]}; var now = Math.round(new Date().getTime() / 1000); var bannerok = new Object(); for (var zona in banner) { bannerok[zona] = new Array(); for (i=0; i < banner[zona].length; i++) { var ok = 1; if (banner[zona][i]['scadenza']>0 && banner[zona][i]['scadenza']<=now) ok = 0; if (banner[zona][i]['partenza']!=0 && banner[zona][i]['partenza']>now) ok = 0; if (typeof azione !== 'undefined' && azione !== null) { if (banner[zona][i]['pagine'] == '!index' && azione == 'index') ok = 0; else if (banner[zona][i]['pagine'] == 'index' && azione != 'index') ok = 0; }
if (ok == 1) bannerok[zona].push(banner[zona][i]); }
bannerok[zona].sort(function() {return 0.5 - Math.random()});
}
banner = bannerok;
var banner_url="https://net-storage.tcccdn.com";
var banner_path="/storage/tuttojuve.com/banner/"
function asyncLoad()
{
if (azione == 'read' && TCCCookieConsent) {
var scripts = [
"https://connect.facebook.net/it_IT/all.js#xfbml=1",
];
(function(array) {
for (var i = 0, len = array.length; i < len; i++) {
var elem = document.createElement('script');
elem.type="text/javascript";
elem.async = true;
elem.src = array[i];
var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(elem, s);
}
})(scripts);
}
setTCCCookieConsent();
}
if (window.addEventListener) window.addEventListener("load", asyncLoad, false);
else if (window.attachEvent) window.attachEvent("onload", asyncLoad);
else window.onload = asyncLoad;
function resizeStickyContainers() {
var stickyFill = document.getElementsByClassName('sticky-fill');
for (i = 0; i < stickyFill.length; ++i) stickyFill[i].style.height = null;
for (i = 0; i < stickyFill.length; ++i)
{
var height = stickyFill[i].parentElement.offsetHeight-stickyFill[i].offsetTop;
height = Math.max(height, stickyFill[i].offsetHeight);
stickyFill[i].style.height = height+'px';
}
}
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', resizeStickyContainers, false);
// layout_headjs
function utf8_decode(e){for(var n="",r=0;r