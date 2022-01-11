Fiorentina, Arsenal are serious for Vlahovic: 180 million operation

After breaking up with Aubameyang and Lacazette about to expire his contract, the priority at Arsenal is a central point already in this January market. At the top of manager Arteta’s list there is Dusan Vlahovic, Serbian striker who refused the renewal with Fiorentina and expires in 2023. A monstrous operation of 180 million between the price tag, hiring and commissioning agents that doesn’t scare the Gunners.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Londoners want to try to burn the intense competition for the Fiorentina jewel and immediately bring it overseas. Viola has already protected itself with the hiring of Piatek and in the face of an indispensable offer, it could already sell in the next few days instead of waiting for a predictable auction next summer.

Arsenal would be ready to invest 58 million pounds (just under 70 million euros) for the player’s card, who asks for a wage of 360 thousand euros a week, for an annual gross of about 17 million, to which must be added the 18 million commission to agents. A mountain of money for a new challenge as intriguing as it is complicated: the ball now passes to Fiorentina and to the player, who in his heart would like a team certain to play in the Champions League next season.