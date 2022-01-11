Sports

Fiorentina, Arsenal are serious for Vlahovic: 180 million operation

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read

After breaking up with Aubameyang and Lacazette about to expire his contract, the priority at Arsenal is a central point already in this January market. At the top of manager Arteta’s list there is Dusan Vlahovic, Serbian striker who refused the renewal with Fiorentina and expires in 2023. A monstrous operation of 180 million between the price tag, hiring and commissioning agents that doesn’t scare the Gunners.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Londoners want to try to burn the intense competition for the Fiorentina jewel and immediately bring it overseas. Viola has already protected itself with the hiring of Piatek and in the face of an indispensable offer, it could already sell in the next few days instead of waiting for a predictable auction next summer.

Arsenal would be ready to invest 58 million pounds (just under 70 million euros) for the player’s card, who asks for a wage of 360 thousand euros a week, for an annual gross of about 17 million, to which must be added the 18 million commission to agents. A mountain of money for a new challenge as intriguing as it is complicated: the ball now passes to Fiorentina and to the player, who in his heart would like a team certain to play in the Champions League next season.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The new Valentino Rossi eBike

November 26, 2021

domination and second victory in the super-g of Beaver Creek

December 2, 2021

Calciomercato Fiorentina, new offer for the renewal of Vlahovic: the news

December 1, 2021

Juve, with Napoli Rugani? The statistic that makes Allegri smile

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button