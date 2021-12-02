Fiorentina, Commisso: ‘Vlahovic? The case is not closed, I am not fooled. Prosecutors, it’s far west. Juve has millions of debts’ | First page

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso spoke live in All Summoned, broadcast on Radio 24: “We started one of the best seasons in recent years, it’s true. Italian brought great enthusiasm and re-evaluated the players who were previously in the squad. Patience? I said it, I didn’t have it with Iachini and I was wrong to send him away. after seven days. I learned from my mistake. Relationship with the press? When you are attacked, you have to defend yourself … “.

ITALIAN – “I was struck by his modesty. The credit for his arrival goes to Pradè and Barone. He is a family man like all of us at Fiorentina.”

CAPITAL GAINS – “I have a great respect for Gravina. Football can be distorted on the pitch or off the pitch. In March I paid 30 million to settle my accounts, then in June they tell me that the parameter has been lowered to allow other companies to respect it. If I had known … No one has been penalized, no one has been recalled. I am a competitor, on and off the pitch. When the time comes to pay, I pay. Not all are like that, they make profits appear just to evade the Financial Fair Play and the money doesn’t really turn around. I have heard that Juventus have made good capital gains, but they have millions of debts. How is it possible? In the last period they have lost a billion euros on the stock exchange, and here we stop for two or three years just to understand what happened “.

PROSECUTORS – “We spoke to FIFA, UEFA, CONI, FIGC. We are exporting Serie A to America for the good of all. Regulating relations with agents is essential. In America, the prosecutors take a percentage of the wages of their clients, they don’t weigh on the transfer. Here is a far west. I’m not saying I’m being blackmailed, it’s a strong word, but I’m in check by those who want to move Vlahovic at all costs.. As happened with Donnarumma. If it weren’t for me, he wouldn’t have had the chance to become king here in Florence. And what happened with Gattuso? In that case his agent represented him, Porto and the player we were interested in. “

FUTURE VLAHOVIC – “I can’t say it’s a closed chapter. When I became clear about the situation in October, I was overwhelmed with criticism. To me, on the other hand, it seems that his numbers have improved and not a little since that moment. The boy is a professional, but I do not let anyone blackmail me, as long as you remain within the law. There are illegal things … I want to tell everyone that Vlahovic’s club is Fiorentina, and before speaking with your attorneys you need to speak with us. Juve? I don’t know if he can afford it. “

SUPERLEGE – “They tried to import the concept of Robin Hood overturned into Italy: stealing from the poor to give to the rich”.