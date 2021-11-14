Fiorentina, Conte wants Vlahovic already in January | News

Tottenham on pole for the Viola striker, Juve are in the background in the short term

It promises to be a very hot January in Florence on the market. The situation of Dusan Vlahovic in fact, it continues to hold the ground and the turning point could come in the next few months. According to reports in England, the Viola’s striker would in fact be the first goal of Antonio Conte, which would like bring the Serbian striker to Tottenham already in the next transfer window to shore up the attack in the event of the sale of Harry Kane at the City. Situation that in fact seems to put in second floor Juve in the race to Vlahovic.

At the moment there are still no official offers or moves for the Viola’s tip, but soon the pressing of the Spurs could be decisive to resolve the issue. The player would like to stay in Florence until the end of the season and then carefully evaluate the offers that will arrive, but the impression is that already in January he will have to make a choice. After Conte’s arrival, Tottenham seems ready to put a lot of cash on the plate immediately to convince Commisso.

This is something that Juve, despite the contacts with the player’s entourage, will hardly be able to do in the next few months given the situation of the Juventus coffers and the weight of the salary. So, barring sensational twists, Dusan Vlahovic’s future could be in the Premier League. Especially if, as rumored overseas, Manchester City were to present a monstrous offer for Harry Kane as early as January.