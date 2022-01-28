FIORENTINA DOES NOT KNOW HOW TO PLAY FOOTBALL, JUVE YES. THE EASY AND THE TRUE VERSION

Ugly, dirty and bad … the traitor Vlahovic flees from Florencewithout any gratitude towards those who threw him into the great football, towards those who believed in him and made him golden bridges so that he would remain in purple, but how treacherous is this little boy, kissed by the goddess Eupalla, but how false is this Balkan faithless, treacherous and liar, mendacious, shady and deceitful, the false and deceiver who will always be hated on the banks of the Arno … So we would start the piece to choose the easy way and speak only to the belly of the readers, giving all responsibility for the ‘goodbye to the player and the smooth conspiracy of a prosecutor, he too ugly, dirty and bad, mendacious, liar and deceiver. But the easy way has a flaw, it is often far from the truth and paved with the excrement of those waiters who are always ready to applaud every move of the owner of the ironworks.





No friends, love is made in two and also business, Fiorentina held the rights to the sports performances of Dusan Vlahovic until June 2023 and has freely chosen to sell them to another club, that same football club, repeatedly attacked by I commission in the people of its owners, the Agnelli. That same company to which now Rocco Commisso rushes to the rescue by solving the problem of the attackthe same one that, in this year for her lean, is a direct competitor for European positions: Juventus.





Mind you: Vlahovic does not run away from the window, with Fiorentina barring the door, no, he is first priced (like a nice touch of fat) on live television by the manager Pradè who publicly opens to the sale ‘also to Juve’, and then accompanied on the threshold by the owner of the club – the one for whom ‘money is not a problem’, the one who could ‘afford to buy any club in any league’ – who collects the loot, greets respectfully, hat in hand those same Agnelli he had mocked and so on, with all due respect to the sporting ambitions of the beautiful Fiorentina this year who now I’m in danger. Of course, Vlahovic’s replacement has already arrived: Cabral, a player who hopefully does well, but not too much, because in the event he would be re-tied to the highest bidder, within a few months.





The distressing feeling is that after Diego Della Valle, another owner has arrived in Florence to whom football, understood as a technical fact, as ambitions and sporting victories of the team, is of little interestin fact, in this affair it is sunny how Commisso puts economic interest before any technical necessity. A choice that projects Commisso into history, and of Fiorentina and Italian football: in living memory, in fact, one does not remember a team that, at the winter market in January, yields the top scorer of the championship to the bitter rival and direct competitor, a historical fact for which it is unlikely that a statue of Rocco Commisso will be erected.





And here is the bomber of the team and the championship who takes flight towards the eternal striped rival, with all due respect to the purple sporting history. The bomber wears the black and white shirt and certifies that in Turin, the humpback side, they know how to play football: the bianconeri have a problem in attack and are struggling to aim for the Champions League, therefore, despite their problematic accounts, they anticipate an investment, also paying something more than what they probably would have spent in June, in the hope of seizing the important European market and returning the money spent: it is called a company, a football company. Conversely, Fiorentina, with all the set of gossip, insults and bluster, in full swing to return to Europe (the minor one but which has been missing for too long in a city traditionally well present in continental football) castrates himself of his strongest player, cashing in a lot, it is undeniable, but failing in its raison d’etre: playing football.





Finally, those fans are tender and understandably embittered and already mocked by those who mock them by saying: ‘Florence has become a branch of Juve’, believe or show that they believe the easier version, that of: ‘it’s all the fault of Vlahovic and his agent …’, the version that suits the viola club and its owner. And they hang anti-Vlahovic banners on the gates of the Franchi stadium. But the sporting Florence is accustomed to recognize the braggart and not everyone likes to wear the rattle cap to be led by the nose. In any case, the Vlahovic affair will settle down soon, also thanks to the skill of the Italian who will be able to adapt the game to the new interpreters (only to take flight at the end of the year if this suits the club’s coffers). After all, after the trainloads of goals that Vlahovic brought to the Viola cause, it will be seen too soon what Fiorentina is without its great striker.