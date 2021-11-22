Fiorentina, Dusan’s broad shoulders crack the club’s plans. And the Franks now acclaim him

In difficult moments Rocky Balboa, boxer in the saga played by Sylvester Stallone, was asked to change his gaze, to put the eyes of the tiger. Dusan Vlahovic, yesterday on Instagram, chose a different but in some ways similar image. The look of the lion that bites the prey is the symbol of the moment that the attacker lives: ruthless on the pitch and with broad enough shoulders to withstand the pressure of a non-renewal and of a company looking for its buyers.

Yes, because while Fiorentina is looking around in view of the January market, in which the goal is to sell the striker abroad for a figure close to 80 million, he replies with the language of the pitch. And goals. Ten with two goals against Milan, six since Commisso publicly announced that the contract would not be renewed and that the club would behave accordingly. The harbingers of a relationship with the city and fans that actually creaked only during the first match as a separated home, when he refused to take the penalty under the Fiesole curve except to score a free kick under the Ferrovia curve. Few were surprised on Saturday evening when after the second goal against Milan in almost all sectors the fans chanted his name to celebrate the 4-2. And everyone noticed his exultation.





A finger to indicate land that the club wanted to interpret as the invitation of the moment to stay in the game but that many simply reminded that the center forward is still here, with the purple shirt. And here (probably) he would like to take the team back to Europe before leaving in June. A difficult situation for those who, like the club, would instead intend to try to sell it in January, also referring to an allegedly heavy climate in the city around the player. In addition, a worthy replacement would still need to be identified, a difficult undertaking even given the cost of any substitutes such as Scamacca.

Meanwhile, DG Joe Barone also returned to talk about Vlahovic, yesterday in Radio24: We have already said a lot, both Commisso and I, but Fiorentina not only Vlahovic. When we talked to Prandelli last year, we told him how much we believed in this forward, so all of this goes to the club first. A reconstruction that if on the one hand contrasts with what Iachini recently told (He could have gone away on loan but I opposed it) on the other hand testifies to the difficulties in managing a unique technical heritage.

Meanwhile, with his tenth goal, Vlahovic hooked Immobile and Benzema in the top 5 of European scorers, ahead of Haaland at 9 goals and behind Salah at 11 and Lewandowski at 14, while with 27 hits in 2021 he equaled Kurt Hamrin’s record of 1960. A very strong response to those who wanted to send him to the stands as well as the main weapon of Italian in the race for Europe. A scenario that Commisso will evaluate in first person, choosing between the feared winter sale (which brings a lot of money to the club but would deprive Fiorentina of a scorer who hasn’t been seen in Florence for years) or the postponement to summer in the name of a race to Europe that could take Fiorentina to a new dimension. Where even convincing talents to stay would be much easier.

