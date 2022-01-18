Fiorentina-Genoa 6-0: purple in an avalanche, but rossoblù nonexistent

FLORENCE – The Turin debacle is really behind us. After the prompt response in the Italian Cup in Naples, with the overwhelming 6-0 trimmed against Genoa, Fiorentina confirmed that they were immediately able to turn the page. The pyrotechnic success propels the Viola to sixth place in the standings, together with Rome and Lazio but with a game to recover compared to the two Capitoline teams, and would have deserved a different audience frame than the only 5 thousand spectators allowed by the latest anti-Covid regulations . In the first half, despite the penalty missed by Vlahovic, Fiorentina are already safe in the victory thanks to goals from Odriozola, Bonaventura and Biraghi. In the second half, on the other hand, there is room for the Serbian’s quick redemption, for the second pearl on a free kick from Biraghi and for the acute of Torreira, which break the genoan hopes of a change of course in the bud, ignited by the good performance in Italian Cup at AC Milan.

<< The chronicle of the race >>

Terracciano owner

After Napoli’s mistakes Dragowski is relegated to the bench and Italian chooses Terracciano to defend the purple goal. Igor is called to replace the unavailable Martinez Quarta, while forward it is up to Nico Gonzalez and Saponara to support Vlahovic. In Genoa, entrusted to Konko on an interim basis while waiting for the new coach, the newly arrived Calafiori makes his debut in defense and Yeboah joins Destro in attack. The start of the race is immediately lively and gives an immediate question and answer between Maleh and Portanova. The purple midfielder touches the goal with a left-handed volley on Bonaventura’s cross, the son of art sees Terracciano out of the posts and replies with a shot from distance that ends at the bottom not by much.

Odriozola breaks the balance

The Italian’s men soon took over the reins of the match and at 10 ‘they had the right opportunity to break the deadlock, when the Var called Maresca back for a penalty foul by Hefti on Saponara, after the referee had let it go. . The review pushes the whistle of the Naples section to change its decision, but Vlahovic’s spoon from the spot does not surprise Sirigu. The rossoblu illusions of being able to hold a shot last just a few seconds: at 11 ‘Nico Gonzalez finds the filter for Vlahovic, again stopped by the Genoa goalkeeper who, however, can do nothing about Odriozola’s tap-in, on his first goal in the series TO.

Bonaventura and Biraghi score before the rest

The advantage corroborates the certainties of the gigliati, able for the rest of the first half to recite the script wisely written by Italian almost by heart. A central header by Saponara, a slightly imprecise overhead kick by Maleh and the broadside from outside Torreira defused by Sirigu are the prelude to the doubling, which bears the signature of Bonaventura at 34 ‘. The Genoa goalkeeper, by far the best of his team, says no to the former Milan’s squash but gives up on the shot from a few steps by the same midfielder. Before the break, Biraghi thinks about putting the match on ice with an early time, thanks to a surgical free-kick that draws open applause.

The violets are rampant in the second half

The music does not change in the shot. Fiorentina continues to entertain and have fun. At 51 ′ Vlahovic redeems the mistake from the spot with an author lob, which earned him the 17th center in the championship, and at 69 ′ Biraghi draws another unstoppable parable on a free kick, signing his personal double. At 77 ‘, in the midst of the many changes made by the two coaches, there is glory also for Torreira who heads the perfect cross from the newly entered Ikoné into the net. The viola are celebrating, for Genoa the light at the end of the tunnel appears increasingly distant.

Fiorentina-Genoa 6-0 (3-0)

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Terracciano; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi (25 ‘st Terzic); Bonaventura (25 ‘st Duncan), Torreira (35’ st Pulgar), Maleh; Nico Gonzalez (25 ‘Callejon), Vlahovic, Saponara (25’ st Ikoné). All. Italian.

Genoa (4-4-2): Sirigu; Hefti, Ostigard, Vanheusden, Calafiori (1 ′ st Bani); Sturaro (1 ‘st Melegoni), Badelj, Rovella, Portanova (1’ st Ekuban); Yeboah (22 ′ st Caicedo), Destro (35 ′ st Buksa). Herds Konko.

Referee: Maresca of Naples.

Networks: 15 ′ pt Odriozola, 34 ′ pt Bonaventura, 42 ′ pt and 24 ′ st Biraghi, 6 ′ st Vlahovic, 32 ′ st Torreira.

Note – Cold evening, field in good condition. At 11 pt Sirigu saves a penalty from Vlahovic. Bookings: Calafiori, Portanova, Sturaro, Torreira, Angoli: 4-0. Stoppage time: 2 ‘, 0’.