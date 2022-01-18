Fiorentina-Genoa 6-0, the report cards: Vlahovic makes a mistake and then scores. Sirigu does what he can

Result: Fiorentina – Genoa 6-0

FIORENTINA

Terracciano 6.5 – First half without being called into question except for a shot from a standstill which he had neutralized in any case. In the second half he closes a good escape from Yeboah.

Odriozola 7 – When the games are devoted to attack, his contribution is of another level, that of the galacticos. Score the first goal of his Italian career but it doesn’t stop there. He runs, doubles, crosses, dribbles … Fiorentina must hope to find an agreement to keep it after this season’s loan, but it won’t be easy.

Milenkovic 6.5 – Ordinary with a Genoa with the head in the shell.

Igor 6.5 – Same as above.

Biraghi 8 – How Odriozola plays as a pure winger given the difficulties of Genoa. First he puts a hand in doubling with a cross for Bonaventura, then he invents an amazing free-kick for the 3-0. Not happy, in the second half he scored exactly the same way, a brace that led him to his fourth goal in the league. The Biraggiro it is now a consolidated reality. From 70 ‘ Terzic 6 – He enters and runs to show off but the game is practically over already.

Bonaventure 7.5 – He is the spiritual guide of the team, the one who dictates the attack times and who can always invent the game. He also scored a very heavy goal, that of doubling, confirming himself as one of the most in shape among the Viola. In the second half he offers an assist to the kiss for Vlahovovic crowning a great performance. From 70 ‘ Duncan 6 – He doesn’t have to do much, but he holds his position and raises in a couple of good starts.

Torreira 7.5 – The director who was missing, now immovable in the hierarchy of Italian who does not spare him even in the third consecutive game. Another player to be redeemed, but at least here there is the right in favor of the Viola that will allow Italian to enjoy the Uruguayan again. From 80 ‘ Pulgar SV.

Maleh 7 – It is perhaps the biggest surprise of Fiorentina’s season. Taken over in Serie B by Venezia, he arrived on tiptoe and conquered more and more space. Even against Genoa he shows off for his attitude and quality. Too bad for the overhead kick that ends just outside.

Nico Gonzalez 6 – Among the Fiorentina forwards he is perhaps the one that is seen less and that is less continuous. Not demerit but something more is expected from him, especially in “within reach” matches like this one. From 70 ‘ Callejon SV – He doesn’t need to touch the ball.

Vlahovic 6.5 – The lob from a penalty is a bad mistake as well as being the first from the spot in Serie A, but the 4-0 lob scored in the second half is a concentrate of the champion who is blossoming this season. He fights, gets angry and plays without sparing himself, also apologizing to the Franchi fans for the mistake from eleven meters. However, he is the focus of attention on this team.

Saponara 7 – When the rhythms of the game are not suffocating, he sows football with a much higher quality than the Serie A average. He wins a penalty that Vlahovic misses, then dispenses plays with a crazy continuity, winning applause after 90% of the ball hits. From 70 ‘ Ikoné 6.5 – Assist for Torreira with a cross of rare beauty. When it gets into the mechanics, it will be a crazy weapon for the Viola.

Vincenzo Italiano 8 – Responds to the knockout of Turin with 11 goals scored between the Italian Cup and the championship. A tennis victory against a Genoa that dodged. It seems like training, but the merits of the coach and his team are many. Now the race of the purple men is in Europe and after troubled years it can only be news.

GENOA

Sirigu 6 – He does everything possible to keep the boat afloat: he confirms the penalty bar by stopping Vlahovic first but he cannot avoid being shot down six times. Not perfect on Biraghi’s free-kicks.

Hefti 4 – Saponara appears in front of him like a nightmare and gives him a continuous headache: he begins by granting a penalty, continues in a perennial and frantic chase even when Ikoné enters.

Ostigard 4.5 – He had impressed well in his first outings with the Grifone, but tonight he too is swept away by the power of Fiorentina. Definitely revisable marking on the fourth goal.

Vanheusden 4 – The central school Inter lives a bad evening: on the second goal he does not read the situation well, then concedes the 5-0 punishment with a naive hand. In between, enormous effort.

Calafiori 5 – Immediately launched into the fray, previously complicated and to be forgotten. He keeps Vlahovic at 1-0, then tries to save with no luck. Warned shortly after, he goes out at half-time. From 46 ‘ Bani 4.5 – Five minutes after his entry he remains exaggeratedly low on Bonaventure’s pitch, thus keeping Vlahovic at stake. It does not add solidity.

Sturaro 5 – In terms of quantity, he spends as usual, chasing opponents as long as he has the attitude of a captain. The action of the purple doubling, however, comes from a ball lost in the middle. From 46 ‘ Melegoni 5 – Konko chooses him to provide coverage between midfield and wing, he actually lives a second half in apnea to chase whoever happens to be. Late on the sixth goal.

Badelj 5 – To the microphones of the pre-match he admits the emotion every time he has to return to the Franchi. Probably tonight, after the bad figure of his people, will be other prevailing feelings.

Galdames 4.5 – Ko Rovella, it’s up to him from 1 ‘. It will be the little warm-up, the strength of the opponents or for whatever reason, but it is almost as if he had never really taken the field.

Portanova 5.5 – He goes very close to the eurogol at the opening of the match, paradoxical as his attempt from fifty meters is the most dangerous of the first half. At the end of which, warned, he goes out. From 46 ‘ Ekuban 5.5 – Not that he affects exaggeratedly, but at least thanks to his speed and tenacity he packs the most delicious opportunity of the match for his and Caicedos.

Yeboah 5 – Debut in Serie A, it is certainly not the best match to judge him. Genoa’s offensive proposal is null, non-existent, and the good balls touch zero. It fails to get noticed. From 68 ‘ Caicedo 5.5 – When he enters the situation is as good as compromised, the most dangerous shot of his takes on his southpaw: he angles a little too much and only goes close to 6-1.

Right 4.5 – He who should be a beacon and certainty towards the goal becomes a sort of mysterious object, rendered sterile by the lack of play of his team. In the shade for over eighty minutes. From 80 ‘Buksa sv.

Abdoulay Konko 4 – Promoted by the youth teams to support the interim team, he puts his touch by proposing a 4-3-1-2. The team’s response, however, is not up to par and already in the first half there is a clear defeat, very heavy in the score and disconcerting due to the difference in proposal. He dreamed of a different first, it can’t just be his fault.