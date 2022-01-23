“Fiorentina in the Vlahovic meat grinder. There are things that don’t come back to Juventus flattery”

Journalist Mario Tenerani had his say on Dusan Vlahovic’s situation in his editorial for Firenzeviola.it. Her words: “In the midst of the Covid storm, amidst the waves of an increasingly distorted championship, the market does not retreat an inch. Fiorentina is in the Vlahovic meat grinder, with real and alleged courtships, authentic and fake offers, a climate of uncertainty that does not it helps and that is fueled by the tactical inaction of the player’s prosecutors.A game of chess that puts a strain on the nervous system of the environment even if there is nothing strange, everything was largely predictable.

The tedious game of parts. With the club that first offers a sumptuous renewal and in the face of the player’s sharp refusal he sees a capital he was counting on crumble in his hands and with the Serbian who has all the interest instead of letting the calendar days pass inexorably to get as close as possible possible at the end of the relationship, dated 30 June 2023.

Luckily, Vlahovic doesn’t miss a shot on the pitch, driven by goals (already 17 in the league) and a crowd-pleaser. There are fewer and fewer skeptical fans. Convinced by memorable performance and realized ability worthy of the best Toni and Bati. The picture is this, two scenarios, market and field.

Between half-truths and hoaxes, also produced by a furious media battle, the name of Vlahovic travels like a beauty. The manager Barone reiterated that Fiorentina is ready to evaluate offers, but that in reality the only proposal came from Arsenal. But the British had no answers from Vlahovic or his entourage. Barone complained about this again: “In these events there is a dance in three …”. It must be frustrating for a manager not to be considered, but that’s another face of football.

While Juve continues to hover over the heads of the protagonists, despite the fact that the Juventus club has explained that they want to contain costs. Also on this point Barone provided his own version: “No proposal from Juventus has arrived”. As if to say: there are no negotiations in place, despite some journalistic rumors. There are things that don’t come back to Juventus flattery.

Since arriving in Italy, the president of Fiorentina has been picking on Juve, its property and its management: from arbitration wrongs to the investigation on capital gains. Without forgetting the historic and fierce rivalry between the two fans: does this still count for something or not? The purple supporters are more than tired of seeing the best players in black and white. Florence cannot become the Juventus market, given that Fiorentina has a very strong economic patron, ambitious, president of a team that is finding itself in the upper districts of the standings. Church has already left, but in that case, frankly, very little could be done, everything had been prepared for a couple of years. But unfortunately the substance does not change: sold to Juve, at favorable economic conditions. As underlined – with a vitriolic joke to the Juventus property – by Commisso himself.

It seems strange then that Rocco, for all this and much more, wants to give Vlahovic to Juventus, even in January. The purple club asks for 80 million and if possible without technical compensation unless they are of great interest to the Italian. Can Juventus spend this amount? Not only that: the prosecutors seem to treat a commission of about 20 million, just for the trouble … The new Juventus ad Arrivabene has made it clear that the period of payment of large intermediaries is over. So what? Vlahovic intends to earn at least 10 million net per season, tending to 12. Why should he “settle” for Juve’s 6 million? England is chosen between Serie A and Premier League, for at least a number of valid reasons. Between a club in difficulty and another that counts on other income, the second is usually chosen: City? United? Chelsea? Tottenham? Then Arsenal and the others.

There is also a technical issue that cannot go unnoticed: the violating company legitimately tries to do as much as possible to avoid the non-collection of a free Vlahovic at zero euro, but there is also the risk of damaging a car wonderful, the Fiorentina di Italiano. There are 10 days left for the transfer market, it is not easy to find a replacement worthy of the Serbian even if the purple managers are scouring the market to avoid being caught unprepared. But it is not simple, in fact. The goal is on the foreign front, perhaps on a striker who already knows Italy and has a resume. Let’s try to give some examples: Milik? Icardi? Otherwise it is worth taking a look at Serie A and in that case Scamacca would be the most interesting prey, but on him there is a ruthless hunt for the big players and for Fiorentina it can become tough. It’s January. A nice puzzle with the pros and cons. Money, lots of it, on one hand, technical risks on the other. There is now the possibility of fighting for a place in Europe.

What if it stays at zero euros until June 2023? There are not a few who support this line, but it is told badly to an entrepreneur like Commisso. Above all, angry at Vlahovic’s failure to sign. Of course, if the stay of the Serbian guaranteed Fiorentina to qualify for the Europa League in May and the Champions League at the end of the next tournament, the economic accounts could also return. Also because Vlahovic would continue to earn 800 thousand euros net …

Barring sensational surprises by January 31, a tug-of-war is looming on the horizon that could enter Fiorentina’s history.

In the meantime, we say goodbye to Benassi for a few months who will go on loan to Empoli, thus thinning out the crowded group of Italian midfielders. Good luck Marco, luxury wingman.

We are on the eve of another extraordinary weekend for Serie A with 3 races that are likely to skip: among these there is also Cagliari-Fiorentina. Sardinians are reduced to a minimum. If we talk about football, the conditions of the team are desperate. The rossoblu have big problems with Covid: at the moment there are 8 positive players and with the new protocol with 9 infected elements we do not play. To these are added disqualified, injured and called up for the African Cup of Nations. Mazzarri has serious problems in finding 11 players to send on the field, the bench becomes a detail … This is the list of the 15 unavailable. Pavoletti and Carboni disqualified; Rog, Walukiewicz, Strootman and Ceter unavailable; affected by Coronavirus, Lovato, Aresti, Grassi, Bellanova, Lykogiannis, Cavuoti, Cragno and Deiola, while Keita is in the Africa Cup. In the night, the situation could improve slightly or even worsen. Yesterday Mazzarri’s group was subjected to a new round of tampons and today, 24 hours after the match against the Viola, there will be another. This will be decisive to understand if Cagliari will be authorized by the protocol to play or not.

Fiorentina, after having made a mistake in their mental preparation for the match in Turin, are working hard as if they were to take the field tomorrow. Italian is a jackhammer and is also aware that Fiorentina cynically could make the most of the opportunity to find a Cagliari so bent on itself. The Viola have the flight departing from Vespucci this afternoon at 15.30: the League must inform Fiorentina absolutely before departure. It would be absurd to have the Viola arrive in Sardinia and then warn them that they will no longer be played. So the decision will be made in the next few hours. Here we are. This is how the ball goes in the times of Covid “.