Fiorentina is back from holidays: Ikonè is very punctual and an “unexpected” return

Ready go. The holidays are over and the Fiorentina from Italino is back to training. In fact, yesterday afternoon, the gates of the Davide Astori sports center opened and the first to introduce himself was Jonathan Ikonè . The Frenchman, on his first day in purple, met Italian and his teammates and then trained with the team. We will have to wait until January 3 for the official announcement but his desire for Fiorentina is already perceived.

Furthermore, as reported by the Corriere dello Sport, in the field we have seen Saponara that goes towards the return against theUdinese after the dangerous fracture of the wrist escaped and, finally, Dragowski he was reintegrated into the group totally. But be careful, because this does not mean having taken back the starting position, given that Terracciano does not seem to want to give anything to anyone. Absent Torreira, Nico Gonzalez And Igor, who will return tomorrow, e Amrabat, given the imminent start of the Africa Cup of Nations. The only sore point was the positivity to Covid of four members of the team, including Riccardo Thin.