Fiorentina, Italian responds to the dispute: ‘I’m not as they want me to pass, but I made a mistake’ | A league

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano commented on the victory against Spezia: “It is legitimate to dream, but even during the matches we are unable to be continuous and have a constant performance – said the viola coach – The classification is good, but the championship is still long and we must try to grow. Today we did a good job, we had an excellent race conceding two pitches and creating a lot; I think it was right to reach the goal with Amrabat, that goal rewards him because he hadn’t played for a while and after the mistake he made I’m happy for him. A player like this cannot perceive the danger in that situation, we work with the goalkeeper to involve him and not put him in danger. Odriozola? Since he arrived he has changed a lot, he has become familiar with the environment and has fun; he keeps going up and down for ninety minutes and never gets tired, he is constantly growing and we are happy “.

PIATEK AND CABRAL – “Piatek arrived two weeks earlier than Cabral and is ahead with training, plus he has played in Italy and knows the intensity and difficulty of Serie A; Arthur is a quality striker who knows how to score goals in all ways, he needs time, like Ikoné. They are investments of the company and will grow “.

THE WELCOME – “The La Spezia fans? Aren’t they the people they tried to label, I apologized because my communication was wrong but I made mistakes that I will never make again. It was an experience that will make me grow a lot “.