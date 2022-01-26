Fiorentina, it’s time for “King Arthur”: here is Cabral, between acrobatics and great numbers

As reported by the Corriere dello Sport, the deal could close very soon. It all depends on the Basel, who is trying in every way to find the worthy replacement. Returning to Cabral, we can say that the numbers are a nice business card for this striker (THE CARD OFTUTTITALENTI.IT). In 31 games, between the league and the Conference League, he scored 27 goals. Numbers that would have convinced the purple management, opting for the Brazilian and abandoning the tracks Milik And Toni Martinez. In his first year in Switzerland he scored 20 goals in 36 games, finishing second in the top scorers’ table. This year he holds the dominance of the strikers and Florence would welcome another top scorer, abandoning that of Serie A. From a technical point of view he is a complete player. Strength and dribbling are his best weapons. He also plays well with his back to the goal, joining the maneuver of his teammates. Cabral is a natural right-footer ready to become the new striker of the Fiorentina.