Fiorentina, Joe Barone on the Vlahovic case: “No Juventus offer”

Does it go or stay? He will wear the shirt of the Fiorentina until the end of the season or will he change team immediately? The future of Dusan Vlahovic it remains a total unknown. Indeed: second Joe Barone, Viola general manager, the rumors of an offensive by Juventus are false.

“We have not received any proposals from Juventus for Vlahovic – Barone’s words to ‘Tg Rai Toscana’ – We don’t know what the player’s intentions are, but sooner or later he will have to tell us. “

In the morning, Barone had already recounted in detail the situation linked to Vlahovic’s future and the Serbian’s reluctance to accept the Premier League court.

The article continues below

“Some Englishmen showed up with Fiorentina, but there is no agreement and there cannot be if someone … In any case, we are available “.

Chosen by Goal

Arsenal’s 70 million, for example, are there, on the plate. But Vlahovic seems to have other ideas. And when asked if the center forward’s agent has received any openings to transfer, Barone is dry and categorical: “Zero”.

“Communications from the counterpart? Zero. And I had asked for clarity, I had asked his manager to be clear, but still nothing. No contact.”

In any case, the philosophy of Barone and Fiorentina is clear: all important, none essential. Not even Vlahovic, obviously.

“I have always been focused on the group. And not on the individual. I mean: it is the group that carries on what we are doing and collecting this season. You see it for yourself. Once you do well, even 50 percent of the team is a player, the next time the protagonist is another. And the next one yet another. It is the total of the group that makes the difference “.

And who is part of the group?