Fiorentina-Lazio 0-3, Sarri joins Roma with Milinkovic and Immobile

The post-Vlahovic start badly for Viola, punished in the second half by the Serbian and the bomber from Campania

In the third advance of the 24th matchday of Serie A, Lazio beat Fiorentina 3-0, detaches them in the standings and joins Roma in sixth place. Viola starts better, at the first without Vlahovic sold to Juve, but with the passing of the minutes the Biancocelesti come out with the conclusions of Pedro and Immobile. At 52 ‘Zaccagni’s tracer finds the right place Milinkovic that unlocks it, then at 70 ‘ Property goes away to Nastasic and makes no mistake face to face with Terracciano. The three of a kind is an own goal by Biraghi after another overwhelming action by Immobile.

THE MATCH

One of the most beautiful Lazio of the season wins with full merit the challenge for Europe of the Franchi, takes a single bite of a Fiorentina orphan of Vlahovic and confirms the progress of the latest releases. Sarri enjoys the usual Immobile, Milinkovic and Zaccagni (now a very titular), but can rejoice at the newfound defensive solidity, given that tonight is the third match in a row without conceding a goal. The Italian team lasted only half an hour, then with the passing of the minutes it melted like snow in the sun, giving prairies to the opponents, spaces where Immobile goes to a wedding. There was great anticipation for Cabral’s debut and the former Basel, in addition to touching the goal, showed decent quality, even if it will take some time to complete the insertion. Precious time, however, which could cost Europe to the Viola, really faded and not very careful in defense. The last few weeks, on the other hand, have given Sarri the Lazio he has always wanted, solid behind and relentless in the restarts.

Italian launches from the first minute the last arrived Cabral, with Callejon and Sottil on the sides. Surprise in defense, with Nastasic alongside Milenkovic. Come for the suspended Odriozola. Sarri prefers Patric to Radu and Lucas Leiva to Cataldi in directing, while in attack Felipe Anderson ends up on the bench, together with the only winter reinforcement Jovane Cabral.

The two teams have the same philosophy, starting from the bottom with the defenders, giving up throwing away the ball with long balls. The rhythms are quite high, but the spaces are clogged. For 20 ‘practically nothing happens, until Cabral’s first ring, the crushed header is rejected by Strakosha. The Biancoceleste response is in a right-footed shot from Immobile from a distance slightly high (22 ‘), then again Viola with Bonaventura (flat from the edge that does not frame the goal) and Torreira, whose right-footed shot is inaccurate. The final half is all of the Capitoline brand: in the 34th minute Torreira loses the ball, Lazio counterattack with Luis Alberto serving Immobile, Terracciano then rejects the Uruguayan himself recovers and takes refuge in the corner. Two minutes and a new fright for the hosts: Terracciano says no to Pedro, on the rebound Zaccagni kicks hard but high. Sarri’s team pushes and before the break still has two great chances: in the 38th minute Milinkovic-Savic’s shot at the far post, Milenkovic anticipates Immobile and saves a goal. At 45 ‘the purple goalkeeper is not flawless on Immobile’s shot, but redeems himself as a champion on Pedro’s tap-in, then cautioned a few minutes later for a simulation that Orsato didn’t miss.

The match definitively takes the direction towards Rome when in the 52nd minute Zaccagni’s perfect tracer finds Milinkovic who makes Terracciano dry. It is the turning point, because Fiorentina leaves the field, gets nervous and even from the bench (Castrovilli, Gonzalez, Ikoné and Piatek) does not find changes and strength to react. Orsato tries to give it to him, whistling the penalty on a Castrovilli-Luiz Felipe contact in the 64th minute: the Var helps him and the referee retraces his steps, since it was the Florentine who hit the Italian-Brazilian. The hosts leave huge spaces and so Immobile takes the chair. The 2-0 goal is emblematic, with the attacker shooting from midfield on Luiz Felipe’s long throw, poor Nastasic burns and Terracciano cold (70 ‘). In the final, Ciro flies away once again, jumps the goalkeeper and puts it in the area where Biraghi throws it into his goal (81 ‘). The match ends with Terracciano saying no to Basic and the latter who shoots sensationally to the side on the rebound and misses the poker.

REPORT CARDS

Thin 6.5 – He is by far the best of his, not just among the forwards. When he leaves the ball and chain he creates panic, but tonight he is not supported by the team

Cabral 6 – Tonight all eyes were on him, the man called not to make Vlahovic regret. He comes close to scoring with a nice header rejected by Strakosha. He then drops like the whole team. To be reviewed, but something good has made it visible.

Nastasic 4 – When Immobile is unleashed for the Serbian defender there are pains. He blows himself up like a rookie on the occasion of the 2-0, when the attacker from Campania starts at speed he sees him only with binoculars.

Property 7.5 – In the first half he took the measures, then he goes wild in the second half and makes Nastasic look bad. Cold in front of Terracciano, there is also his hand in Biraghi’s own goal. In practice, he returns to the Franks with a goal and a half.

Milinkovic 7 – It has the great merit of unlocking the race and putting it downhill. He always relies on his overwhelming physicality.

Zaccagni 7 – First half so-so, recovery from phenomenon. His two assists for Milinkovic and Immobile, especially the right winger that triggers the Serbian.

THE TABLE

FIORENTINA 0-3 LAZIO

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Terracciano 6.5; Venuti 6, Milenkovic 6, Nastasic 4, Biraghi 5.5; Bonaventura 5.5 (31 ‘st Ikoné 5.5), Torreira 4, Duncan 5.5 (14’ st Castrovilli 6); Callejon 6 (14 ‘st Gonzalez 5), Cabral 6 (31’ st Piatek 5.5), Sottil 6.5 (43 ‘st Amrabat SV). Available: Dragowski, Martinez Quarta, Saponara, Maleh, Terzic, Kokorin, Igor. Annex: Italian 5

Lazio (4-3-3): Strakosha 6.5, Lazzari 6 (24 ‘st Hysaj 6), Luiz Felipe 6.5, Patric 6, Marusic 6; Milinkovic-Savic 7, Leiva 6 (14 ‘st Cataldi 6), Luis Alberto 6.5 (31’ st Basic 5.5); Pedro 6.5 (14 ‘st Felipe Anderson 6.5), Property 7.5, Zaccagni 7. Available: Reina, Adamonis, Jovane Cabral, Romero, Radu, Moro, Andre Anderson, Floriani. Annex: Sarri 7

Referee: Orsato

Markers: 7 ‘st Milinkovic-Savic (L), 25’ st Immobile (L), 36 ‘st aut. Biraghi (F)

Ammonites: Leiva (L), Pedro (L), Bonaventura (F), Torreira (F), Lazzari (l)

Expelled: At 40 ‘st Torreira for a double yellow card (foul play and protests)

Note:

THE STATISTICS

Lazio have not conceded a goal in three league games in a row for the first time since March 2015.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is one of only two midfielders, with Dimitri Payet, to have scored at least eight goals and provided at least eight assists in the top five European leagues this season.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has scored eight goals in this league: he did better in Serie A only in 2017/18 (12).

Ciro Immobile has participated in at least 20 goals in all the last six seasons of Serie A: in the period no player has succeeded more than three times.

Ciro Immobile became the first player in this league to have participated in 20 goals: 18 goals and two assists.

Three of Mattia Zaccagni’s four assists in this Serie A were for a goal from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Fiorentina tried three shots in the first half and only did worse against Bologna (two) in this league.

Fiorentina have not conceded a goal in the first half in 15 of their 23 games, only Napoli (16) have done better this season in Serie A.

Tonight was Thomas Strakosha’s 150th Serie A appearance.

Tonight was Ciro Immobile’s 250th starting presence in Serie A.