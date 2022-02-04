Fiorentina-Lazio: Sarri’s conference

Lazio: the Sarri conference

“The team is shorter and more compact. Tomorrow we measure ourselves in this respect. Fiorentina have scored 29 goals at home this year: we’ll see if we have grown from this point of view. The market has ended, stop. It is useless to talk about it. Any kind of speech can backfire on the team. So there is nothing more to say, we have to do better with these players. I don’t have to give players alibis ”.

About Pedro and Marusic

“Pedro has been stopped for a while, but he’s so brilliant that as soon as he sets foot on the pitch, he seems to be fine. I have to consider whether to let him play from the start or whether to let him enter during the race. Marusic didn’t yesterday. trained, he was in a group today. “

About Jovane

“Let’s see what it can give us. I followed him very little, I’m honest, but the staff followed him. Right now he is physically behind, he has had a 45 day injury. In recent days we have tried him as a winger, then we will see if he can make the tip. But also Felipe Anderson, with his characteristics, can play the center forward ”.

About Radu and Acerbi

“Acerbi is still working alone, I think he can come back with us in a few days, but I’m not sure until the next check, which will be Tuesday or Wednesday. Radu is quite well, he is in line with the last period ”.

About Kamenovic

“He has to solve bureaucratic problems, he’s not with us right now”.

On Basic

“I saw him with a white face (laughs, ed). The episode shook him a little but it is normal, they pointed a gun at him: he was already on the quiet field today ”.