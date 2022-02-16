“Fiorentina like Real Sociedad. I have fun and I’m happy”

On Fiorentina

“Fiorentina reminds me of Real Sociedad. What I like most about both clubs are their roots and the sense of belonging they generate in their respective cities. Fiorentina is Florence and represents one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Florence cheers for Fiorentina and they are very passionate. The same happens in San Sebastián. It is something that fascinates me. “

On the Italian game

“Total football is a pleasure, especially because you have fun on the pitch. Today in football it is not always easy to have fun when you play, but in Vincenzo Italiano’s Fiorentina it happens. When one has fun, things improve. Time will tell what we can do. reach. The fact that everyone moves on the pitch, that everyone moves according to other teammates … this makes us have fun. Ambition? It is fundamental for a footballer. Fiorentina must also be ambitious and in so doing you can do great things “.