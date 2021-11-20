Fiorentina-Milan 4-2: Vlahovic closes it | LIVE NEWS

At 8.45 pm there is Fiorentina-Milan at the Artemio Franchi stadium. Follow with us, LIVE, the approach of Pioli’s Rossoneri to the match.

90 ‘ 22:38 – Nov 20 6 minutes of recovery reported. 85 ‘ 22:33 – Nov 20 Fiorentina goals. An exhausted Theo Hernandez loses the ball at the edge of the area and gives it to Gonzalez, who supports Vlahovic, who puts it in the corner from the edge. 80 ‘ 22:27 – Nov 20 Inside Krunic for Rafael Leao. 74 ‘ 22:21 – Nov 20 Inside Bennacer for Tonali. 69 ‘ 22:16 – Nov 20 For Fiorentina: in Gonzalez and Castrovilli for Callejon and Bonaventura. 67 ‘ 22:14 – Nov 20 GOOOL OF IBRAHIMOVIC !!! – Rafael Leao’s deep ball for Theo Hernandez on the left, low cross and Ibrahimovic bags! 62 ‘ 22:09 – Nov 20 GOOOL OF IBRAHIMOVIC !!! – Zlatan recovers the ball in the area and kicks for power. 60 ‘ 22:07 – Nov 20 Fiorentina goals. Long ball for Vlahovic, who skips Tatarusanu and bags into an empty net. 57 ‘ 22:04 – Nov 20 Inside Giroud, Florenzi and Messias for Brahim Diaz, Kalulu and Saelemaekers. 53 ‘ 22:00 – Nov 20 After a series of rebounds, Rafael Leao tries to turn from the edge, still the ball shaving the crossbar! 52 ‘ 21:59 – Nov 20 Low ball for Callejon who tries a heel strike, but hits weakly. Tatatusanu curls up and freezes. 51 ‘ 21:58 – Nov 20 Very occasional again for Ibrahimovic on the bank of Rafael Leao: stop and left-handed turn, still out of a whisker. 21:52 – Nov 20 FIRST HALF 21:40 – Nov 20 An incredible first half ends with Fiorentina leading 2-0. First a duck from Tatarusanu with assistance from Gabbia sent the viola forward, then a lot of Milan who, however, did not find a draw that would have been more than deserved. In the minute of added time Saponara invents an incredible goal and doubles. 21:37 – Nov 20 Thus ends the first half. 45 + 1 ‘ 21:35 – Nov 20 Fiorentina goals. Amazing shot by Saponara that puts her under the intersection from the edge. This time Tatarusanu blameless. 45 ‘ 21:34 – Nov 20 One minute of recovery reported. 44 ‘ 21:34 – Nov 20 Rafael Leao tries again a bit unbalanced, weak shot deflected again in a corner. 42 ‘ 21:31 – Nov 20 Resounding opportunity for Milan! Kjaer’s cross on Ibrahimovic’s head who places it, but touches the post! 37 ‘ 21:26 – Nov 20 Bonaventura collects a ball at the edge of the area and tries to kick low, but the ball is very wide. 35 ‘ 21:24 – Nov 20 Once again Rafael Leao launched by Kjaer hooks very well, resists the marking and kicks, but rejected for a corner by a defender. 30 ‘ 21:19 – Nov 20 Rossoneri counterattack again with Rafael Leao who this time tries to place it low, but Terracciano relaxes and puts in a corner. 29 ‘ 21:17 – Nov 20 Beautiful action all from before Milan, with Rafael Leao arriving in front of the goal, but not kicking. 21 ‘ 21:10 – Nov 20 Serpentine by Rafael Leao, who does everything by himself and kicks from outside, this time Terracciano has to smanacciano for a corner. 20 ‘ 21:09 – Nov 20 Tonali recovers the ball on the trocar, reaches the limit and kicks with power, but Terracciano rejects with his fists. 17 ‘ 21:06 – Nov 20 Fiorentina still dangerous with Vlahovic, who tries a header on a cross from the right, but sends high. 15 ‘ 21:03 – Nov 20 Fiorentina goals. On a corner kick, Tatarusanu loses the ball and leaves it there. Duncan arrives and puts in. 6 ‘ 20:55 – Nov 20 Long pass for Rafael Leao who catches softening the ball in a delicious way. But then he loses the moment and when he kicks he is countered. 5 ‘ 20:53 – Nov 20 Goal canceled to Ibrahimovic for offside. 20:49 – Nov 20 Kick-off of Fiorentina-Milan: first ball played by the Viola.

A victory that could be heavy, Pioli said at a press conference yesterday. Rossoneri looking for three points that would guarantee another week at the top of the standings, with two excellent options: either alone or +10 on the Nerazzurri, by virtue of the direct clash between Neapolitans and Inter fans. However, Fiorentina-Milan is always a very difficult match. The Rossoneri know they can do well and come with some defections, but the Viola do the same. Now you have to try to lift these 3 heavy points and take them home.

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Terracciano, Odriozola, Venuti, Igor, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Torreira, Duncan; Callejón, Vlahović, Saponara. Available: Rosati, Cerofolini, Frison, Terzić, Amrabat, Castrovilli, Maleh, Distefano, Nico González, Munteanu, Sottil. TOThe coach: Italian.

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tătărușanu; Kalulu, Kjaer, Gabbia, Theo Hernández; Tonali, Kessié; Saelemaekers, Brahim Díaz, R. Leão; Ibrahimović. Available: Mirante, Desplanches, Ballo-Touré, Florenzi, Romagnoli, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Krunić, Messias, Giroud, Pellegri. Trainer: Pegs.

