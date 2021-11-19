Fiorentina-Milan: the Italian conference

Fiorentina: the Italian conference

“We can’t do anything about disqualifications. Nastasic’s injury was not needed. For him it could be an important opportunity to exploit. The boy returned from the national team sad and I’m so sorry because he is a boy who is waiting for his moment, he is an exemplary professional and I am very sorry. We had also joined Lucchesi but he got hurt. Tomorrow we will have a new defense, we have prepared some situations with a new department and tomorrow we will see if we have been good. “

On defense

“We have Igor, Venuti, Amrabat, we have Frison. These are our four central players who will face the top of the class tomorrow. For them it will be a good exam, a difficult task and it will be a way to deal with players who are top players at the moment. level”.

About Nico Gonzalez

“He can’t face an entire race at the moment because he did three training sessions after so many days off. He’s unable to even do some work. We are recovering him slowly. As mentioned, these are situations in which we have to be very careful. we’re getting up to speed and he can’t have 90 minutes. He’s called up, then we’ll see what happens. His characteristics are different from the members of the offensive department. Let’s see if we can cut out a portion of the game for him. “