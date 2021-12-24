Fiorentina mocked a big Italian

jonathan ikonè was an excellent market hit by the Fiorentina, an excellent transfer market hit., already thought several months in advance, and closed just before the start of the winter market session. ,, ownership and management deserve the compliments !!!!!!!!, ikonè I have seen him play many times in lille ,, very fast an arrow ,, technical ,, including also those sudden directional changes often intoxicating for the opponents of turn, but also knows how to make assists with precision., having said that, it is clear the concept that atalanta,, sartori and gasperini want from last summer jeremie boga del sassuolo., but the refrain of the carnevali director is always the same ., the sassuolo wants 30 million euros per shop. in fact, for berardi 30 million euros are not enough, the sassuolo with the bonuses wants almost 40 million euros lions of euros for berardi !!!!!!, but let’s go back to boga ,, carnevali does not hear us on jeremie for less than 30 million euros., so it is clear that ikonè would have been a great deal for atalanta ,, is the concept is likely, it is strong it is fast it is technical and it costs half the price., but they moved late, the Fiorentina burned everyone on time !!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!! and there are those who still criticize the ds pradè !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!