Fiorentina, official: Ikoné arrives from Lille

The French club has announced the agreement with the viola, the winger immediately available to the Italian

Now it’s official: Jonathan Ikoné is a new Fiorentina player. To announce the passage in purple of the French winger was Lille, with an official statement on their website. Ikoné will sign with the Commisso club once the winter transfer market session officially opens (therefore on 3 January), but has already had the green light to join the team and start training under the orders of Vincenzo Italiano.

“The LOSC confirms the total agreement with ACF Fiorentina for the transfer of Jonathan Ikoné to the Serie A club.” , however, he was authorized in advance to travel to Italy to participate in Fiorentina’s resumption of training “.

Winger, born in 1998, Ikoné has made 18 appearances and one goal so far in Ligue 1, to which must be added 5 appearances, 1 goal and 2 assists in the Champions League. Viola will pay for it 14 million euros plus one bonus, to which a percentage on any future resale will be added. In turn, Lille will have to pay a percentage into the coffers of PSG, the club where Ikoné grew up.

