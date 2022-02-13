Fiorentina, Piatek shoots and overtakes Cabral: the gunslinger is ahead, but the race to after Vlahovic is still open | First page

The task of replacing an attacker like Dusan Vlahovic is one of the most difficult, but now, with the arrival in the winter session of Piatek and Cabralthe Fiorentina has the possibility to choose. Until recently, in fact, the only alternative to Serbian was Kokorin: the results (not) collected by the Russian in two years, however, are there for all to see ed the club needed to provide valid alternatives to Vincenzo Italiano.

THE DUALISM – The situation of the two is very different. Cabral is on the launch padand the summer interests of Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain are proof of this, but it still needs time: in Switzerland he produced crazy numbers but the Italian championship, as we know, is all a high thing. Arrived outright, will certainly have space in the Fiorentina of the future. However, Italian needs certainties. Piatek he is a bomber, so to speak, second-hand and arrives on loan with the right of redemption; in addition, after the exploit in the first season in Serie A, the networks over the years have gone to decline. But Italian likes itgives guarantees that Cabral still fails to give, and it certainly is at the moment “on fire”as he likes to say.

TOWARDS THE SPICE – The legacy is a heavy one, but it can also be an incentive to give your best to confirm yourself: in all this, Fiorentina can only benefit from it. There are still three days to go before the match against Spezia but the words in the Italian press conference are a certificate of esteem for Piatekwhich then leaves benefited in the ballot for a starting jersey.