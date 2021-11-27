Fiorentina, Pinamonti goal assist? The analysis of Fantacalcio.it

An exciting match, decided in the final and overturned by Empoli in just two minutes. The second goal, scored by Andrea Pinamonti, is the one we are going to analyze.

The decision of the editorial staff of Fantacalcio.it is in fact that of do not attribute any assist or contribution to the goal in relation to the goal of the Empoli center forward. Let’s see why.

Goal Pinamonti: no assist for Bajrami

The action unfolds quickly and frantically. Empoli first recaptures the ball, then with precise and vertical touches throws Bajrami in the right lane: the number 10 goes in a great career and looks at the center of the area before serving the ball to his teammate, good at capitalizing on the action and thus score the winning goal.

However, there is an intervention by Odriozola. The Fiorentina defender is ahead of Bajrami’s passing trajectory, and indeed intervenes before Pinamonti can reach the ball, thanks to a trajectory slightly behind the position of the center forward.

The one that from the first images it seemed to be a slight detour and nothing more, and that as such would not have altered the probability of receiving the passage of a probable recipient of the same (point 4a of the regulation), it turned out to be – after careful and subsequent viewing of the images – a real play.