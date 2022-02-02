Fiorentina, Pradé: “We understand the bitterness for Vlahovic, but we couldn’t say no”

The purple sporting director on the sale of the Serbian striker to Juve: “The clubs are close to being prisoners of agents and players”

After the outburst of Rocco Commisso, to return to the operation Vlahovic with the Juventus was the sporting director of the Fiorentina, Daniele Pradèwho spoke about it on the sidelines of the press conference for the presentation of Arthur Cabral as new number 9 viola: “We are the first to understand the bitterness of the fans and their discomfort, but there are situations that pass over each of us. It was impossible to say no to that proposal – he added – The clubs are close to being prisoners of agents and players. “

“It was an operation that we couldn’t say no to because we risked losing it to zero. I don’t feel like going into it since Commisso has already talked about this”, Pradé tried to close the argument. to which the president spoke explained: “I too have heard the interview and I’m worried about those words too. He is a man who puts everything into it, passion and enthusiasm as well as a lot of money. I understand the disappointment of him knowing him as a person. Today is too early to be able to say what his feelings are, I with the team and with the coach, we will do whatever it takes to give him energy and enthusiasm. The fans hope to get them back with work and loyalty and by winning as many games as possible. I will try to do this to the best of my ability. “

Despite Vlahovic’s farewell to Pradé, Europe is still possible: “We cannot rely only on a player to reach the technical goals and we immediately demonstrated it with the January transfer market. We spent 16 million on December 23 without us was the sale of Vlahovic in progress Piatek and then we spent 15 million on Cabral after Vlahovic’s farewell. We want to broaden our ambition. Vlahovic is a single case but he is part of modern football, we hope these aspects will change. “

Strongest team after the winter transfer market? “We are a complete team – said Pradé – Benassi is important to us and we have satisfied him. We have satisfied Pulgar too. These are normal, technical situations. We are a team that feels strong. No one has ever said what the goal is to achieve.” if not to win as many matches as possible. We were looking for identity and now we have it. Saying where we can go is not possible. We want to play for it game by game, we believe a lot in our players and in Italian. We are a club that will be ready and who wants to improve “, concluded the viola ds.

CABRAL: “I PREPARE TO 9 FROM A LIFETIME”

“I have been preparing for a lifetime to wear the number ‘9’. I feel ready for this challenge. I am a physically strong player, a center forward who knows how to move in the penalty area. The main feature is finalization. But my goal is working for the team and making the team score goals. ” So the Brazilian striker Arthur Cabral, new signing of Fiorentina. “Obviously it is a challenge to come here in Italy. I am adapting trying to understand what the coach says also in training. Then I will have to get to know the opponents too … I would like to write my name in the club and in the Italian league as they have. made other Brazilians before me, “he added. “I talked to President Commisso, he said many beautiful words. He welcomed me warmly. Kuzmanovic? He compared me to Adriano and I really thank him. I know that Kuz played here in Florence and knows the square. I thank him for the words, it is true that I have characteristics that may resemble those of Adriano but I have to prove everything“, he underlined. Finally, on the score to be achieved, he did not unbalance:” I don’t have a goal in terms of goals. The important thing is the team. I take the field with the awareness of being an element of the group and if I am decisive with an assist or with a goal or with a play for the team it changes little. The important thing is the result of the group “.



See also





Florentine

Fiorentina: take the name of Vlahovic off the shirts for 20 euros





