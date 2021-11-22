Fiorentina protects itself in this way. Latest

Vlahovic Juve, possible turning point: Fiorentina protects themselves in this way. Latest on possible market movements in the purple house

There Fiorentina is surrounded. Juventus, Psg, Tottenham, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid want Dusan Vlahovic and the bianconeri seem determined to anticipate the timing of the negotiations. In recent weeks the voices they want have multiplied Joe Barone And Daniele Pradé busy identifying the long-awaited blow for the attacking front from the purple coach.

The Gazzetta dello Sport he explains that the dg viola has been at work for some time to have a yes for Domenico Berardi, the first on the list at Fiorentina for the right wing. In the summer there were numerous contacts, but that listing from 30 million and passes has prevented particular insights. Another track leads to Lille and more precisely to Jonathan Ikoné, a player on whom Fiorentina had already set their sights in the summer, but the evaluation of the French club was demanding, 30 million euros. Now they might be enough too 18 million to take it home. Obviously all these plots go in parallel with the events of Vlahovic. It is one thing to spend now for a collateral objective, another is to get to work to identify the replacement of the Serbian already, even if the sale of the 2000 class were to postpone to the summer (as the Florentine fans hope).