Fiorentina report cards – Fourth the best, Milenkovic ruins everything. Vlahovic suffers from De Ligt

Final result: Juventus – Fiorentina 1-0

Terracciano 6 – Extra chills already opening on a revisable setting, it hurts the eye after a scant twenty minutes. Stoic, he grits his teeth, indeed his eyelids and saves in series, not Cuadrado’s cross-shot. The deviation beats it.

Odriozola 6 – He starts with his foot on the turbo but also inattentive behind: two lightnesses almost send Morata into a goal. In the end of the first half he gives plays from YouTube videos, in the second half he falls like the others in purple.

Milenkovic 5 – Ruin it all, proof enough for more than an hour, with two yellow cards remedied in just seven minutes. The second then, with the Church having a field and opponents to overcome, avoidable.

Martinez Quarta 7 – Without a doubt the best of his players, he leaves Dybala an infinitesimal portion of the game to score. Joya canceled despite a warning on her shoulders as early as minute 26.

Biraghi 5 – In support he always seems to arrive a little later, even if in terms of thrust he does not miss anything. What is missing is the correct reading at 91 ‘on Cuadrado’s descent: he backs off and backs off but the area was full.

Bonaventure 6 – A point of reference in the Italian midfield, he also leads many offensives at the Allianz frontline. Ball to the foot is central, but also good in recoveries: just a little too much imprecision. From 78 ‘Nastasic sv.

Torreira 6.5 – He had said on the eve that it would be bad, he gives it his all. He growls like a hound, whether it’s Dybala’s class or the centimeters of the other medians. Maybe the gas runs out too soon. From 64 ‘ Amrabat 5.5 – He is put in at a very complicated moment, the one in which Juventus grows and flares up: they just can’t resist, suffering from the opposing waves.

Castrovilli 6 – Game with two faces for him: in the first half he is wriggling and puts his foot on more than one occasion. In the second half, on the other hand, it tends to disappear, while continuing with a nice dynamic performance. From 78 ‘Duncan sv.

Callejon 6 – Far more into the maneuver and the lily hazard index than the very first outings of the season. It continues in its positive moment and even if it does not hit or leave its mark, it knows how to be appreciated. From 75 ‘Igor sv.

Vlahovic 5.5 – Special observation of the people of the Lady and also of De Ligt, who decides to follow him in every step. He suffers from the physical confrontation with the Dutch central, which limits him. However, he always keeps Rugani and him busy.

Saponara 6.5 – Highly educated, he gives private class lessons on the short step to those who want on the stadium lawn. He just lacks the final twist, but as long as he is on the pitch he feels safe. From 75 ‘Sottil sv.

Vincenzo Italiano 6 – He appeals to quality to counter Juventus, as evidenced by the choice of Castrovilli-Bonaventura together as midfielder. The Viola start dribbling and building from the very first minutes, with courage, taking the points – but only ideally – the first fraction. In the second, however, the air changes and Juve exploits the episode generated by Milenkovic, punishing his own too excessively. Another big match lost.