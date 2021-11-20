Fiorentina report cards – Vlahovic, Saponara genius, decides. Pioli’s Italian nightmare

Final result: Fiorentina – Milan 4-3

Terracciano 6.5 – Reactive in three circumstances in the first half (twice on Leao, once on Tonali) if not there, thanks for the imprecision of Ibra, before seeing himself pierced three times.

Odriozola 6 – He has to fall back on numerous occasions, he is not allowed to field his usual sparkling leg. Theo eludes him at 3-2 but in general holds well.

Come 6 – In the desert of power plants, he has to adapt. The proof would not be entirely sufficient: lawful with a phenomenon like Ibra, the result cancels everything. Unfortunate own goal.

Igor 6.5 – As long as Milan remain with only one striker, he is the one who deals more often with Ibrahimovic, fearlessly putting the body he has at his disposal. Halfway through the recovery he suffers with the others.

Biraghi 6 – Saelemaekers causes him few headaches as long as he stays inside. Then Pioli changes his set-up and the purple full-back decides to deal mainly with the defensive phase.

Bonaventure 5 – Perhaps it will be the emotion in challenging the colors that he has defended for so many years, although it is not the first confrontation, but it does not seem like him. A wrong discharge is worth 3-1. From 69 ‘ Castrovilli 6 – He enters with Milan under great pressure and must give a hand to bring it down. He is committed without paying too much attention to style.

Torreira 6.5 – The Uruguayan is a real factor in the Italian midfield: other times his exit had weighed, Italian keeps him in so forcibly this time.

Duncan 7 – No one would have suspected Tatarusanu’s duck in the quarter of an hour: he did and is rewarded with the first goal of the season. Put another jib with an assist of 3-1. From 92 ‘Maleh sv.

Callejon 5.5 – It applies, it also helps in the defensive phase but, as often happened in Florence, when there is to attack it is too hidden. At times he seems to miss the pace. From 69 ‘ Gonzalez 6.5 – Expected to glory by the public in Florence after the forced absence of over twenty days due to Covid, he repays the hype by fighting with Theo for the snatching that is worth the 4-2.

Vlahovic 7.5 – Kjaer’s marking takes his breath away: he remains composed and is simply lethal in the only two real chances he has. A decisive double.

Saponara 7 – Now the technical leader of the Italian Fiorentina, he certifies the excellent state of form with the sensational right at the intersection that is worth doubling. Revitalized genius.

Vincenzo Italiano 7 – With the big names he has too often paid the initial forcings at a distance, so he changes plans. He is rewarded in the episodes: the first half is addressed by the mistake of Tatarusanu and the gem of Saponara, the recovery begins at its best with Vlahovic’s trio. Then the fright signed by Ibra, who reopens everything in five minutes, before the definitive poker: he is the first to beat Milan in this championship, just to take the credit. After La Spezia last year, it is now Pioli’s nightmare.