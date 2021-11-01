Fiorentina report cards – Vlahovic three times lethal. Saponara, repetitive magic

Final result: Fiorentina-Spezia 3-0

Terracciano 6 – He could go to the park with his family. With arms crossed for 90 ‘. The vote is for the team’s victory.

Come 6 – In his lane there is Sottil and this leads him to focus more on containment than thrust. Smudge-free performance. From 59 ‘ Odriozola 6 – He does his homework.

Milenkovic 6.5 – Forwards, the spice is barely seen and when it does it manages the dangers very well.

M. Quarta 6 – See Milenkovic. Even if with some excess of enthusiasm. From 74 ‘Igor.

Biraghi 6 – Some good crosses and a performance without major problems.

Bonaventure 6.5 – He struggles to find the space to receive the ball and aiming for the area. He does not seem to be in his best day but Italian does not give up his experience anyway. And in the end he is right because the purple 5 kicks off the action of 3-0 and also makes itself felt in coverage.

Torreira 7 – Concrete. A constant reference for his team. He seems more and more master of the role and of the purple midfield. One of the best. From 74 ‘Amrabat sv.

Castrovilli 6 – Good performance. The physical problems seem definitely behind us. Forward duets well with Vlahovic creating more of a problem for the opposing rearguard. From 68 ‘ Maleh 6 – He does his also trying to be seen even in the opponent’s area.

Thin 5.5 – In the first half he lights up intermittently trying to take advantage of his shot. Not very precise on more than one occasion. From 68 ‘ Callejon 6 – Enter and serve the 3-0 ball for Vlahovic. It’s enough.

Loading... Advertisements

Vlahovic 8 – La Spezia power plants always follow him. Probably in the bathroom too. Having said that, he makes three and all the reasoning ends here.

Saponara 7.5 – Race of the former faced with the right attitude. He looks like a reborn player compared to the difficulties of his previous experiences in Florence. The play on the second goal is a masterpiece.

Vincenzo Italiano 8 – Excellent response after the knockout against Lazio. La Spezia never enters the game thanks to his boys who hold the ball and then hit on three occasions. The feeling is that if Provedel hadn’t been there, especially in the first half, the spoils would have been much higher. Ah… a heartfelt thanks for making a talent like Saponara shine again. Perhaps it has never been at this level.