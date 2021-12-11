Fiorentina-Salernitana 4-0, Vlahovic now ‘sees’ Cristiano Ronaldo’s record

FLORENCE – The Fiorentina he gets into third place and consolidates his fifth position in the standings by beating the last of the standings against Franchi. That Salerno of the former Franck Ribery, greeted by the Viola fans with long applause after the last two seasons in Florence. Bonaventura, the top scorer Vlahovic and Maleh take care of it at the end of filing a practice that, especially in the first half, was unable to break free from zero to zero. The guys of the technician Colantuono had been good at closing down and then trying to start again with Ribery and Simy. Viola, on the other hand, are good at creating but not at hurting Belec and the opposing rearguard.

<< The chronicle of the race >>

Vlahovic one step away from Cristiano Ronaldo’s record

Until 31 ‘, when on a rejected defense of Salernitana, Bonaventure bounces the ball twice on the pitch and then with a shot from the edge of the area, a cross between the striker and the right fielder, the square where Belec can guess but not avoid the Viola’s advantage. It is the goal that unlocks the game and Fiorentina would have the right opportunities to close it in the first half. At the end of the first fraction, however, it is Vlahovic to keep everyone in suspense for a blow to the right ankle. The Serbian collapses, fails to run, limps and returns to the locker room amid the nightmares of the Viola fans.

Fiorentina, Italian: “Always high attention, but the road is the right one” 11 December 2021





When he returns to the pitch, however, he takes six minutes to recover the applause. Left to cross from distance, Belec anything but flawless and Fiorentina doubling up. In the final, however, two other goals arrive for the Viola. Vlahovic’s, brace, who collects an assist from Sottil’s left and tweaks his personal statistics. There are 15 goals in 17 league games, 32 in 2021 to a single goal from the record that in Serie A, in a calendar year, belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo (in 2020) with Juventus. The stadium goes crazy and applauds him for a long time, ecstatic. Then the seal of Maleh who, as soon as he enters, collects a short rebound from Belec and fixes the result at 4-0.

Vlahovic, the Report’s investigation into prosecutors and the link with the Serbian government by Daniele Autieri 06 December 2021





Salernitana not received

It’s all downhill, but it’s thanks to a team, the purple one, capable of suffering, patiently searching for the right holes and then breaking through. They are 30 points in the championship, it is the third victory in a row for the team of Vincenzo Italiano who pampers Vlahovic but enhances the collective performance of a Fiorentina who plays, has fun, is in the middle of Europe and reconciles Florence with the game most loved by its people. The Salernitana fans cheer and support the team throughout the match but they have to give up. It is not from Franchi that they will be able to take the necessary points to leave the last place in the standings.

Salernitana, Colantuono: “4-0 defeat? I’ll make you laugh, but I don’t mind the team” 11 December 2021





The match report

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Terracciano 6.5; Odriozola 6 (41’st Venuti sv), Milenkovic 6 (1’st Igor 6), Martinez Quarta 6, Biraghi 6 (41 ‘st Terzic sv); Bonaventura 6.5, Torreira 6.5, Duncan 6.5 (34 ‘st Maleh 6.5); Callejon 6 (27 ‘st Sottil 6.5), Vlahovic 7, Gonzalez 6 On the bench: Rosati, Cerofolini, Amrabat, Benassi, Pulgar, Saponara, Kokorin. Coach: Italian 6.5.

SALERNITANA (4-4-2): Belec 6; Veseli 5.5 (1 ‘st Delli Carri 6), Gyomber 5.5, Bogdan 5.5, Ranieri 6.5 (45’ st Di Tacchio sv); Kechrida 5.5, L.Coulibaly 6, Obi 5.5 (16 ‘st Schiavone 6), Kastanos 5.5 (6’ st Bonazzoli 6); Simy 5.5, Ribery 5.5 (45 ‘st Jaroszynski sv).

On the bench: Fiorillo, Guerrieri, Gagliolo. Coach: Colantuono 5.5.

REFEREE: Ghersini of Genoa 5.5.

NETWORKS: 31 ‘pt Bonaventura, 5’ and 38 ‘st Vlahovic, 45’ st Maleh.

NOTE: cold afternoon, ground in excellent condition. Spectators: 18,579, collections € 278,299.51. Bookings: Milenkovic, Kastanos. Corners: 3-1 for Salernitana. Stoppage time: 2’pt, 4’st.