Fiorentina-Salernitana: the Italian conference

Fiorentina: the Italian conference

“I told the guys that after the victory in Bologna we didn’t do anything. The euphoria didn’t last long, only on the day off we had. We prepared well for tomorrow’s match, we have the opportunity ahead of us to seize a win. important in front of our audience. We studied the match like all the others, every match has a maximum importance. Trap or no trap, we must enter the field as we always have “.

About Vlahovic

“He just has to keep working as he is doing: at the beginning of the year we needed him less while now he has more balls and the fact that he is top scorer in Serie A is no coincidence. When Dusan plays as he knows how to do, the whole team benefits. I hope that the victory in Bologna will give us energy and awareness because we have long been looking for a test like that of Dall’Ara “

On the unavailable

“Castrovilli, Dragowski and Nastasic remain unavailable, the others are all right”.

About Ribery

“We have seen some clips of the Salernitana matches: he is a player who is still dangerous, knows how to serve his teammates well and has terrifying ideas. We will have to hold up, we will never have to let ourselves be overcome. of the greatest dangers of Salerno “.