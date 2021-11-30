Fiorentina Sampdoria report cards: Gabbiadini deceives, Murru disastrous

Listen to the audio version of the article

Fiorentina-Sampdoria report cards: Gabbiadini deceives the blucerchiati, a disaster in defense between Murru, Ferrari and Colley

Audero 5 – He parries and suffers. Match to be reviewed for the Sampdoria goalkeeper. He lets Callejon fool him on the equalizer, on the other goals he is a sharing with the defense in the collective disaster. In the second half he is less involved, but when he has to, he is there.

Bereszynski 6 – He is one of those who save himself from the Sampdoria defense. On his side he suffers a lot from the presence of Sottil but at the same time manages, as far as he can, to limit him. He has no fault on the goals conceded (70 ′ Dragusin 6 – Enter a compromised game, he makes no mistake)

Ferrari 5 – Today he is called to limit Vlahovic and it is not an easy task, so much so that at the 23rd he finds himself badly positioned, on the edge of the area, and the attacker who scores his goal is lost thanks to the assistance of Bonaventura (83 ′ Chabot – sv).

Colley 5 – He too, like Ferrari, sees dragons in having to deal with Vlahovic. In some cases the tackle wins, in others he is forced to foul. And the yellow arrives on time that will make him miss the match against Lazio.

Murru – 4 – Okay, he scored against Hellas Verona but it doesn’t necessarily have to be a reason to put him on the pitch. The full-back manages to make mistakes both on his own band, the left-handed one, losing Callejon on the first goal. And then, I don’t pay, Bonaventura is also lost on the third goal (53 ′ Augello 6 – It would have been better if he had entered as a starter, he does his without smudging)

Verre 5.5 – The winger of Sampdoria does not shine against Fiorentina, some mistakes too many and no offensive intuition that allows the Sampdoria to become dangerous (53 ′ Ciervo 6 – An interesting idea that sends Candreva in goal, little else).

Thorsby 6.5 – Seven lungs, all head duels are yours, try to score. Sing and carry the cross, with its technical limitations. He does his throughout the game.

Adrien Silva 5.5 – The speed of the opponents penalizes him, all the second balls are from Fiorentina when they gravitate to his area of ​​competence. He is certainly the most technical of the Sampdoria, but Torreira eats him for 70% of the match.

Candreva 6.5 – Yet another assist for the winger of Sampdoria. It is the most polished. The best player in the field for detachment of the Sampdoria. All dangerous opportunities start from his feet.

Caputo 5 – The attacker must find the measures to play with Gabbiadini, which is not like playing with Quagliarella. If forced to return to defend, then it is not very lucid in the conclusion phase on the net. Too many missed opportunities (from 53 ‘ Quagliarella 5 – Already enters 3-1 when the game is strongly biased in favor of Fiorentina, it does not affect).

Gabbiadini 6 – The technical gesture of the goal is very beautiful, but it is also the only goal action that can materialize.