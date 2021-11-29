Fiorentina-Sampdoria, Roberto D’Aversa’s press conference
For the Sampdoria it is already the eve of the midweek round against Fiorentina, and the Sampdoria coach spoke about the away match for the Franchi Roberto D’Aversa in the usual press conference at the Mugnaini.
Fiorentina-Sampdoria, the charge of D’Aversa
“We come from two important and not simple victories. We must be good tomorrow to have higher motivations against a team that comes from a particular defeat and where they deserved a different result. Against Fiorentina? We must be good at going on the pitch with more determination in the game. to win duels against a good team but I think it’s important how you deal with it from the point of view of evaluations. We have to go out on the pitch with the desire to continue on this path. “
Sampdoria, D’Aversa on the conditions of Gabbiadini and Ferrari
“The team went out on the pitch with the desire to get the result more than the opponent. Ferrari trained yesterday, he should be part of the match. Even if I will make the choices tomorrow. As in Salerno, he had started well with Verona too. Too bad. He had that physical problem. The replacement of Gabbiadini? These are situations due to his condition but also situations due to the fact that Quagliarella and Caputo did very well. He had some problems in the week of retirement but now he is recovering. For Florence we will not have Vieira, Damsgaard, Torregrossa and Depaoli, in addition to Ekdal in disqualification. “
D’Aversa on the problems of the Sampdoria attack
“A coach evaluates performance and results and in this moment Quagliarella and Caputo are doing what needs to be done. The important thing is the result of the team. If someone else goes on the net it is because they keep their opponents busy. Candreva in Damsgaard? It demonstrates what group I have at my disposal. They are men of great depth, there is a moment of great closeness to the boy whom we await with open arms “.