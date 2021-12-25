Fiorentina, so will the new trident after the arrival of the winger Ikoné in January – SOS Fanta

Fiorentina has already taken Jonathan Ikoné for January. Thus Firenzeviola on his insertion: “Despite the attitude of rotating his players shown in recent months by the Viola coach, the Frenchman is expected to complete with Nico And Vlahovic a trident that promises bubbles on paper. The Viola have in fact joined the current top scorer in Serie A (the Serbian) and the most expensive purchase in the history of the club (the Argentine) an explosive player, who in the last two years has shown off, even winning the French national team. The trident made up of Nico, Vlahovic and Ikoné is also one of the most precious not only in terms of quality but also in terms of futureability given the age of the components (born in 1998, the Argentine, like the now former Lille, while Vlahovic will perform a February 22 years).

For the Italian, the difficult task of feeding the chemistry between the three attacking players and, above all, of trying to enhance the offensive qualities of the new signing: grew up alongside Mbappé, Ikoné has always exalted himself in dynamic and offensive contexts like this one. Fiorentina this year, even if in recent years, in Gautier’s Lille, he has abandoned the role of winger to play mainly that of attacking midfielder / second striker. A player who still needs to improve a lot in the scoring area (last season, that of the historic Lille title, he set his scoring record with 7 goals in 48 league and cup games), Ikoné makes systematic dribbling his distinctive feature. In the league among the top five Europeans where there is more one-on-one attempt, the former Lille number ten achieves an average of 2.4 dribbles per game. Growing up in the district of Bondy, a Parisian suburb which, for his talents, is the equivalent of Argentine potreros, Ikoné is, like Nico, an instinctive player who cannot be placed in a fixed position on the pitch.

In the same way, like the Argentine, Ikoné is a natural left-handed who struggles to use his weak foot and so, also given the preference of Italian for reversed-footed wielders and the high consideration that the coach has for Callejon, seen as a balancer of the purple attack, it is possible that at the beginning the two alternate. However, due to the price paid and talent, Ikoné seems destined over time to form a trident that already excites the Florentine fans: the material is there, as said by the wise hand of the Italian to assemble it in the best possible way “.