Sports

Fiorentina-Spezia: the official formations

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee55 mins ago
0 5 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

After yesterday’s three advances, space for 6 matches valid for the 11th matchday of Serie A which will be staged today. At 15.00, the Fiorentina-Spezia match will be staged. Here are the official formations of the two teams:

Fiorentina-Spezia, where to see it on TV

Live TV from Fiorentina-Spezia will be broadcast on Dazn. Match online also on Now TV, by registering on the site and purchasing one of the available packages.

Loading...
Advertisements

We also remind you that the Fiorentina-Spezia match will be visible on Smart TVs latest generation compatible and, again via app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV device Stick or Google Chromecast.

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee55 mins ago
0 5 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Inter Milan Want to Raise the Stakes for Hakimi

June 5, 2021

Fonseca: “Serie A will grow even more. You play attack, contrary to what you believe”

July 15, 2021

Inter, 2-0 against Udinese with another double from Correa: Inzaghi returns to win at San Siro | First page

1 hour ago

Cuadrado goes to the ground, Caprari teases him during Verona-Juve

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button