Fiorentina-Spezia, the VN report cards: Vlahovic, what a hat-trick. It is a sublime Saponara

VLAHOVIC 8: Four out of four this year, eleven out of eleven in Serie A. The Serbian is a penalty killer. In the first half Provedel denied him the goal on play twice, which still arrives in the second half, thanks also to the Saponara-Odriozola axis. Virtually nothing is wrong: today we do not think about the controversy, but only about the goals. Callejon, then, needs the 3-0 ball which naturally does not fail.