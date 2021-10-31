Sports
Fiorentina-Spezia, the VN report cards: Vlahovic, what a hat-trick. It is a sublime Saponara
VLAHOVIC 8: Four out of four this year, eleven out of eleven in Serie A. The Serbian is a penalty killer. In the first half Provedel denied him the goal on play twice, which still arrives in the second half, thanks also to the Saponara-Odriozola axis. Virtually nothing is wrong: today we do not think about the controversy, but only about the goals. Callejon, then, needs the 3-0 ball which naturally does not fail.
COME 5.5: Better in front (good initiative on 24 ‘) than behind in the first half. Warned, then, at the beginning of the second half, is removed by Italian. From 14 ‘st ODRIOZOLA 6.5: He wants to split the world, and it shows, after three consecutive benches. Assist on Vlahovic’s 2-0.
