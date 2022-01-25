Fiorentina, the plan is triggered … C: the Cabral track has been reactivated, the joint with Vlahovic is ready | Market

There is nothing official, but it just looks like the funds to purchase Vlahovic by the Juventus there are. Whether they are anticipated by what the summer market would have been or coming from some sales that will take place in the coming days, at Fiorentina it doesn’t matter: the only condition is that the money in question all arrive immediately in the purple coffers. Therefore, Vlahovic could be a Juventus player. The umpteenth to travel the Florence-Turin section. The next step, of course, is to activate the operation that would bring another striker to the banks of the Arno, be it a deputy Piatek or a holder instead of the Pole. Fiorentina already knows what the alternatives are and what it takes to unblock them. Money, this time for real, won’t be a problem.

FROM BASEL, LIKE SALAH – It could be a good omen, the fact is that if there is a player who has done well in Florence since January it is the Egyptian. Therefore, Basel is not a place to be snubbed as a source of talent. The numbers of Arthur CabralBrazilian born in 1998 capable of achieving 14 goals in 18 appearances (not counting the dozen goals in the Conference League) are very interesting, and its valuation, just over 15 million with a contract expiring in 2023not scary at all. The profile is very popular with Pradè and Burdissoin the past sighted in Switzerland, the only doubt is related to the adaptation period that may be necessary.

BIG REVENUE, BIG EXPENDITURE? – Other solutions require a much greater expense for attackers in full form on more noble stages. Scamacca And Schick they can easily come to cost 40 million, Alvarez (negotiations with the City not yet closed) 25 with preference to staying on loan until June at River Plate. Difficult solutions, also taking into account that, as CEO Joe Barone likes to repeat, there are three negotiations. Fiorentina, extremely lively and active on the market, will not take a player who is not convinced of the project, as he was not Milik in the summer of 2020.

BACKFRONT – Now the Polish ex Napoli could think again. At Marseille, Bakambu is closed by the latest arrival, and a return to Italy would be the ideal solution to revive the fortunes of his career, perhaps forming an all-Polish attack with Piatek. The problem, in this case, is that Marseille would have to anticipate the redemption of the Pole from Napoli and then sell him to Fiorentina on loan, an expensive operation that President Longoria would have a hard time endorsing. Everything therefore leads to Cabral, but it is also true that until a few days ago everything led to a farewell from Vlahovic in June. Never as in this situation, work in progress.