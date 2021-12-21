Fiorentina thunders: “300M invested. Clarity is needed on the liquidity and salary index “

Official statement from Fiorentina

Fiorentina took a very clear stance on the age-old question of the financial health of Italian football clubs. The lily club, through an official note, announces once more how the company categorically respects all the deadlines relating to payments and more. Furthermore, he hopes that light will be shed on those companies which, on the other hand, are in an unsustainable financial situation. This is the official press release of the Tuscan club:

“ACF Fiorentina has already had the opportunity on several occasions to publicly report the current delicate economic and financial situation of Italian football and the necessary compliance with the rules, clear and equal for all.

We hope that the latest journalistic inquiries and the authorities in charge, can help to better analyze the state of health of the clubs, to intervene quickly and effectively in compliance with both those who follow the rules but above all the fans, who must have the guarantee. to attend a joint competition that leaves no doubts or bad interpretations.

By virtue of the utmost respect that the Company has for the work performed and the autonomy of all the Bodies responsible for carrying out the necessary checks, ACF Fiorentina hopes that there will be greater agreement on identifying precise and binding rules which, as such, cannot then be waived during the sporting season. Indeed, it is also on this certainty of the rules that competitive equilibrium is determined and guaranteed.

We wish to remind you that the current property of President Rocco Commisso has invested significant resources in the Italian football system, both for the acquisition of the Club, and for the construction of a futuristic infrastructure such as the future Viola Park, and to cover the considerable operational losses. of cash incurred by ACF in the previous 2 and a half years, all investments made without exposing themselves in a debt manner to any Institute.

In fact, the millions of euros directly invested by Rocco Commisso, including the sponsorship of Mediacom, are 314 in 30 months, despite the dramatic continuation of Covid which has devastated not only football but the whole world.

A private investment that can certainly be classified as one of the most important facts in Italian football to date.

We are now at the gates of the winter session of market football and it would therefore be desirable that the Liquidity Index of the Companies be manifest and clear to all in order to ascertain, which and how the Clubs can operate during the next transfer campaign in accordance with the provisions of the regulations. applicable.

In this regard, ACF Fiorentina announces its liquidity ratios for the last 2 years:

March 2020 Fiorentina 0.80 (0.70 minimum value required)

September 2020 Fiorentina 0.80 (0.80 minimum value required)

March 2021 Fiorentina 0.89 (original 0.80 minimum value required; changed by the FIGC to 0.60 June 9, 2021)

September 2021 Fiorentina 1.37 (0.60 minimum required value).

At the same time, it would be equally important to know information concerning the regularity of payments of the salaries of players and other company collaborators, as well as about tax and contribution obligations, situations where Fiorentina has always been in good standing.

We hope there will be the utmost and timely collaboration on the part of all the other clubs and institutions in charge in making this information known for an ever more transparent and respectful of the rules football.