Fiorentina transfer market after Vlahovic: not only Cabral. Of Pedullà

Fiorentina in August is a revolution in the last thirty meters. Vlahovic who comes out, promised spouse of Juve, broadens horizons. A deputy of him was needed, considering Kokorin’s inadequacy, Piatek arrived. Previously Ikoné had materialized, a big hit on the outsides. But no one could think or simply imagine that Piatek would be Vlahovic’s heir in the event of a planned sale of the Serb. In fact, Cabral arrived that Fiorentina had already blocked last summer and that – as we will see – it was a bargain from an economic point of view. In summary: at the end of the summer session, there were Vlahovic and Nico Gonzalez freshly appointed after a costly operation. Almost five months later, an attacking winger and two first strikers were added, it is normal to speak of a purple revolution. It often works like this: when you lose a giant, you have to make two purchases. Exactly how Inter would have done, after having taken on Dzeko, if Atalanta had not put the jaws on Zapata preventing him from moving from Bergamo. At that point Marotta and Ausilio decided to turn to Correa to give an alternative to Lautaro. Fiorentina will continue to monitor for next summer, another profile they like for the attack is Kalimuendo, 20 years to go, now on loan to Lens but owned by Paris Saint-Germain. There will be time to investigate or not, in the meantime it was too important to find solutions so as not to send Italian into trouble.