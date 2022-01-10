Sports

Fiorentina-Turin, the official formations

Kick-off at 5 pm at the “Grande Torino” stadium for Turin-Fiorentina. For both teams it will be the first game of the new year. The Viola continue to lull the Europe dream with new signings Ikoné And Piatek , while they want the grenades with a win would bring them to three points from the team’s Vincenzo Italiano .

sanabria_esultanza_image.jpg

The choices of the two coaches

Juric has to do without Milinkovic-Savic: between the posts, therefore, the 2000 class Luca will act Twin . In midfield Pobega does not recover, on the trocar there are Praet and Brekalo in support of Sanabria.

juric-torino-image-min.jpg

Italian brings on the bench Ikoné, while Piatek does not appear in the squad. In front, therefore, there will be the usual ones Callejon And Nico Gonzalez on the sides of Vlahovic. In midfield confirmed Bonaventura, Torreir a with the returning player from the first minute Castrovilli.

vlahovic_shoulders_image.jpg

The official formations

TURIN (3-4-2-1) : Twin; Djidji, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Mandragora, Vojvoda; Praet, Brekalo; Sanabria. All .: Juric

Available: Berisha, Izzo, Zima, Buongiorno, Pobega, Baselli, Kone, Linetty, Zaza, Pjaca, Verdi, Warming.

FIORENTINA (4-3-3) : Terracciano; Odriozola, Milenkovic, M. Quarta, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Torreira, Castrovilli; Callejon, Vlahovic, Gonzalez. All .: Italian

Available: Rosati, Dragowski, Saponara, Ikoné, Maleh, Pulgar, Terzic, Venuti, Duncan, Nastasic, Kokorin, Igor.

