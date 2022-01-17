Fiorentina unleashed, 6-0 at Genoa! Vlahovic first misses a penalty, then apologizes to the fans and scores | First page

THEThe postponement of the 22nd matchday of Serie A was one-way. The match – if there was one – Fiorentina dominated far and wide, burying Genoa with a clear 6-0. Sheva’s exoneration did not give the yellow-blue team the hoped-for shock, Konko was on the bench but things have not changed much compared to the last few games.

THE ERROR – Indeed, after just 10 ‘Dusan Vlahovic was already on the penalty spot due to a foul by Hefti on Saponara. ‘Goals’ everyone will have thought. And he must have thought it too, when Sirigu dived to his left and Dusan’s digger was entering the goal; but the goalkeeper has time to get up and blocks the ball in his arms. Bad luck for Vlahovic. Calm down, there will be time to recover.

GOLEADA – In the meantime, however, the game unlocks Odriozola with his first Italian goal in the 15 ‘, then Bonaventura and Biraghi close the game already in the first half: 3-0. Konko tries to make some changes but the purple domination continues: and here it is Vlahovic’s goal, shortly after returning to the field from the locker room. There are 20 seasonal, crazy numbers and a future to be written. But it doesn’t end here, because the 4-0 is not enough for Fiorentina and before the final whistle also the goals of Biraghi (another, brace) and Torreira arrive. Genoa? Not received.