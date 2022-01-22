Fiorentina, Vlahovic does not leave for Cagliari: OFFICIAL, two positives at Covid. PHOTOS from the airport | First page

There Fiorentina has started a little at a time Cagliari, where tomorrow at 12:30 he will challenge the Sardinians, but he did so with three absent, in addition to Amrabat engaged in the African Cup: it is Quarta, negativized but not called, and of Dusan Vlahovic and Riccardo Saponara.

TWO POSITIVES – The absence of the Serb makes noise especially after recent and persistent rumors about a possible transfer to Juventus as early as January, but the purple company issued this statement:

“ACF Fiorentina announces that two members of the team regularly vaccinated and asymptomatic tested positive for Covid-19 with a swab performed today. The Company has activated all the procedures provided for by the protocol in force and informed the competent Authorities”.

Consequently, it is clear how the the reason for the absence of the two from the list of those called is due to the contagion. New purchases Piatek and Ikonétherefore, they will almost certainly be protagonists at Unipol Domus.