Fiorentina, Vlahovic has already decided: what can happen in January | First page

Vlahovic it is a real force of nature. A phenomenal year is about to end where with his 33 goals in Serie A he equaled the record held by Cristiano Ronaldo. And just like the Portuguese champion, he has an obsessive attention to training and nutrition. Dusan did not stop even on Christmas day: running and documentary exercises on his social channels. The goal is to improve day after day and then reach Juventus that had been the home of Cr7 for three seasons.

THE PREFERENCE – Half of Europe has set out on the trail of the Serbian striker who has decided not to leave Fiorentina in January but only in the next summer transfer market session. Inter have been dreaming of Vlahovic for some time as well as Milan, Conte intends to soon present an offer to Commisso to hand him the keys to Tottenham’s attack. But Dusan has indicated his favorite destination in Juventus. A first important signal in the future, the Juventus club has a strong ally like Dusan but will have to work well at the exit to reach the 70 million requested by Fiorentina.