Fiorentina, Vlahovic to scream despite everything: like Hamrin and Batistuta. And the truce arrives with the fans | First page

It can be a difficult situation to handle, and it is understandable that the Fiorentina want to turn the page quickly after the great disappointment given by the non-renewal of the contract of Dusan Vlahovic. But the hat-trick made today by the Serbian to the unfortunate Spezia not only put an end to an abstinence from goals for action in viola that had lasted for more than two months, but also allowed the young 9 lily to reach two other records in the viola history.

HAMRIN, BATISTUTA AND … DUSAN – Vlahovic rose in fact to 25 goals in the calendar year 2021, just like Swedish legend Kurt Hamrin at a time when Fiorentina had quite another prominence on the Italian scene. Not only that: always taking into consideration the current calendar year, the company to carry out two triplets in 365 days (Benevento in March last season, Spezia today) had only managed to Gabriel Omar Batistuta, simply the greatest striker in purple history. And if this record remains situational enough, that of Hamrin is destined, in the two months that separate us from the beginning of 2022, to be torn apart.



PEACE DONE? – If before Cagliari, when it came to returning to the locker room and reading the lineup, whistles rained down, today before the kick-off Vlahovic was encouraged. Perhaps it is precisely for this reason, thanks to this step backwards by the most passionate and visceral fans, that the big boy with the 9 on his shoulders found the courage to get back on the spot and assert his law from eleven meters. Then, two simple goals, so simple that the two months of abstinence from goals on play seemed to vanish. A bit like Toni’s brace against Ukraine at the 2006 World Cup. Easy goals for the attacker, but very important for the team. And now arriving in January, regardless of what happens, seems less complicated …