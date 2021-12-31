“Fiorentina’s proposals are good, but the salary cap is essential”

The president has his say on the proposal to introduce new regulations in football advanced by the Tuscan club

REFORM. “The proposals of the Fiorentina they are sensible and shareable, but should be pursued hand in hand with the introduction of a salary cap for which clubs could not invest in salaries more than 60/70% of their real revenues (excluding intra-group sponsorships) with heavy penalties that are applied and hurt in case of non-compliance “. So the president Tommaso Giulini comments al Florentine courier the 10 proposals put forward by the purple president Rocco Commisso for a more economically sustainable Serie A.

SALARY CAP. “It is indispensable and urgent to introduce cost control in the world of football – continues the rossoblù boss – wages and intermediaries in the first place. It would help develop a healthier, more sustainable and more democratic model ”.

THE PROPOSALS. In an official statement, Fiorentina had listed the proposals that are finding wide consensus among the Serie A clubs. This is the list:

1. A limit on the percentage of the transfer, where agent fees should not exceed 5% of the player’s transfer value;

2. A single commission, the attorney will be able to have the mandate from only one of the parties, as well as the commission will be paid only by one of the parties, preferably by the buying Club;

3. Single powers of attorney, in each transfer, the agent can only represent the player;

4. A new solidarity system for zero parameters, to protect the clubs that, despite having invested in the continuing education of the players, still see some of them leave at the end of the contract and therefore without there being a transfer fee paid to the last club (free parameter). In particular, this mechanism should remunerate the last club with which the player had the contract that expired, using as a basis for calculation: a) the value of the player recognized by the market b) the salary that the player will take from the new club c ) any commissions paid to the attorney in relation to this agreement;

5. Only companies authorized to deal, during the duration of the player’s contract, only the selling club will be able to negotiate the transfer price with the buying club, unless the selling club grants written authorization to the player’s agent to participate in the negotiations;

6. Longer term of contracts, the FIGC should find a solution with the possibility of extending the players’ contracts up to at least 6 years (5 + 1), as is already the case in the Premier League (although it is considered appropriate to consider the possibility that contracts in the order of millions of euro can last up to 10 years);

7. A limit on commissions, where the commissions to prosecutors on players’ contracts should not exceed 3% of the player’s gross salary;

8. Other sources of income for prosecutors, who will be able to collect further commissions from other agreements to be entered into with the players (such as intellectual property rights, media rights or sponsorship agreements) as long as these do not contravene the contractual commitments between the player and the Club;

9. Clearing House, to monitor and track payments made to agents;

10. Total transparency, all the commissions paid to the prosecutors must be reported on an annual basis by the Clubs to FIFA, UEFA, FIGC (in Italy) and to the national tax authorities “.