Fiquito Vásquez reveals himself against Miguel Vargas Maldonado

The National Secretary of Organization of the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD), Rafael (Fiquito) Vásquez, declared that political entity “in a state of emergency”, due to the inability What does he say he has to lead, his president Miguel Vargas Maldonado.

The leader of PRD affirmed that Vargas Maldonado has the party kidnappedviolating the statutes, making decisions without meeting or consulting the governing bodies and without listening to the party’s bases.

He added that, because of Vargas Maldonado, “the PRD today he has less than 1% sympathy in the Dominican population, while when he assumed the presidency of our organization he was above 40% in the preference of the national electorate”.

Vásquez urged the president of the PRD to get to work, putting aside the exclusions and sectarianism political, as well as political and unfounded denunciations seeking public notoriety.

“If the partner Miguel Vargas Maldonado does not change course soon we will see vanish the initials of the party that has had the greatest mass leader in the country and part of the world, Dr. Peña Gómez,” said Vásquez through a press release.

The political leader also denounced that the president of the PRD has been dedicated to discredit to the mayors who have abandoned the ranks of their party, when he has not realized that, if things do not change, he will be left alone, because no one is where they are not taken into account, much less where there is no guarantee of his political future.

He recalled that, for the first time, his party could not present a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic and the mayors who won their seats in the last elections today call Miguel Vargas Maldonadobut he doesn’t take their callsand worse yet, is that they try to see it and it is never available to receive them.

According to Vásquez, seeing ignored and abused by the president of PRDsome mayors have gone to another nest seeking the guarantees that an organization “which is in a state of emergency due to the stubbornness of Miguel Vargas Maldonadowho has shown that he does not have the vision required to lead an organization with the tradition of PRD”.

“to the companion Miguel Vargas Maldonado you cannot forget that when he was Chancellor he forgot of his party responsibilities, ignoring and mistreating the leadership and all the militancy of the party, instead of strengthening his party, which received him with 40% sympathy,” he commented.

Likewise, Vásquez made a call to the entire leadership of the PRD to unify to stop the bleeding that this political organization is suffering today.