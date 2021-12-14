Fire 900 people with a video call: now revenge is triggered

Without posing too many problems he had fired 900 employees summoned in the trunk video call on the Zoom platform for this very purpose. Incredibly, for the CEO of Better.com, a home loan company that became headlines precisely because of this incident, the same fate suffered by the people to whom he had given the welcome without the slightest regard.

The protagonist of this story is Vishal Garg, an Indian-born entrepreneur who until a few days ago was at the helm of Better.com. After the direct firing of 900 people, the American company experienced a serious backlash, seeing its reputation collapse. Hence the decision to fire the CEO as well, in a clear example of the law of Cause and Effect.

What happened

The recording of the video call, over Cnn Business, has made the rounds of the network, raising quite a few controversies. On 7 December Vishal Garg summoned about 90% of the company’s staff to a meeting, so as to communicate his decision to proceed with the dismissal mass. “ If you are in this video call you are in the unfortunate group we are firing. Your employment ends here with immediate effect “, he declared without any qualms, plunging the employees into despair.” You only work two hours a day and you are unproductive “, had been his dry justification, as reported by Forbes. It’s still: “ You’re damn slow, a bunch of silly dolphins. You embarrass me “.

An incredible scene to say the least, which naturally rebounded on the main social networks, triggering a real uproar. Within days, the company suffered heavy criticisms, losing credibility. And so, also for the CEO, the time has come to free his desk.

The company’s decision

Replacing Vishal Garg will be the current CFO Kevin Ryan, who immediately after the episode of the dismissal had distanced himself from the decision of the CEO, commenting: “ It’s something that gets to your stomach, especially at this time of year “.

Officially, Garg would be the one to resign his own resignation. Born in India and moved to New York with his family at the age of 7, the man had always boasted of possessing a sort of superpower, that is, the innate ability to grasp opportunities, as well as a marked skill in mathematics. .